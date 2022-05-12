New to Resident Evil’s ongoing list of live-action productions comes … Resident Evil, a Netflix series that focuses on the daughter of the “I wear my sunglasses at night” antagonist, Albert Wesker. With the release of the official teaser, we get a glimpse of Wesker driving his two daughters to their new home, reassuring them that they’ll “like it here.” But anyone familiar with Raccoon City knows that it won’t take long for zombies and lickers to show up, leading to a self-destruction sequence being activated.

The story

As our Princess Weekes writes, the story will take place in two different timelines: 2022 and London 2036. 2022 looks to be the beginning of the creation of the virus, or maybe it’s the aftermath of what happened in Resident Evil 2 since this is “New” Raccoon City, which looks to be a completely manufactured town. Maybe this new city is another attempt at perfecting the virus after what happened to the “Old” Raccoon City.

According to IGN, that’s exactly what showrunner Andrew Dabb was going for. “Raccoon City was still nuked in 1998 and Albert Wesker still fell into a volcano that was then RPGed. Given Wesker’s very obvious presence in this series, fans will definitely have questions as the series unfolds. Dabb was tight-lipped on how Wesker’s in New Raccoon City with two daughters after his untimely end, but did note that the 2022 version is fun to build on as a ‘blank slate,’ and noted that despite remaining in the land of the living, Wesker isn’t alive through silly means like some kind of lava proof vest or something.”

The second timeline, which takes place in 2036, shows us what the world looks like now. According to GamesRadar, “There are less than fifteen million people left on Earth. And more than six billion monsters – people and animals infected with the T-virus. Jade, now thirty, struggles to survive in this New World, while the secrets from her past – about her sister, her father, and herself – continue to haunt her.” I’m curious to see if these two timelines are running at the same time, or if we’re gonna get 2022 first and then move into 2036.

The cast

The main characters of the series are Albert Wesker and his two daughters, Jade and Billie. Papa Wesker is being played by Lance Reddick (The Wire, John Wick, Sylens in the Horizon Zero Dawn game series) with the adult Jade being played by Ella Balinska (Charlie’s Angels, Frey in the upcoming Forspoken video game). The younger Billie will be played by Seina Agudong (No Good Nick, F9: The Fast Saga) with the younger Jade being played by Tamara Smart (The Worst Witch, Are You Afraid of the Dark).

Additional cast members include:

Adeline Rudolph

Paola Nuñez

Ahad Raza Mir

Connor Gossatti

Turlough Convery

There’s no word on what characters these additional cast members will be playing. Are they new to the story and facing what remains of Umbrella’s experiments, or are they Resident Evil staples who have reason to go up against Wesker (aka: Chris, Claire, Leon, um… everyone, really) Whoever they are, Jade is probably gonna feel a lot of guilt since she’s Wesker’s daughter, and with Dabb taking the games into account, will Resident Evil 6’s Jake (Wesker’s son) make an appearance?

Also, there’s no mention about there being an older Billie, which makes me think she doesn’t survive 2022 – an absolute mood, tbh.

Resident Evil will be available on Netflix on July 14th.

(featured image: Netflix)

