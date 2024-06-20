‘The Acolyte’ Haters Can’t Even Let Star Wars Wiki ‘Wookieepedia’ Update Info in Peace

The nonsense surrounding The Acolyte has reached new heights. Wookieepedia, a great source for Star Wars fans, did an OUTRAGEOUS thing! They dared … update a page with new information from the series, and now these so-called “fans” are sending threats to the website.

Recommended Videos

Really cool time to love Star Wars! Star Wars prequel trilogy Jedi Ki-Adi-Mundi made a cameo in The Acolyte, and while many thought that it was maybe just another Cerean Jedi and fans were shocked to learn that it really was, indeed, the same character in the episode. While Ki-Adi-Mundi was part of Star Wars: Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace and the prequel films, it isn’t outrageous to think that he could be alive during The Acolyte, which is set 100 years before the prequels. Another Jedi we already knew was during the time of the series was Master Yoda, but Ki-Adi-Mundi showing up was a fun little nod to characters we know and love.

Or so we thought. Ki-Adi-Mundi is not the biggest character in Star Wars, and yet, any reason for angry “fans” to yell about something one they will take. Technically, in canon, Ki-Adi-Mundi’s age has never been specified, leaving no reason he can’t appear in the series. There was a CD-ROM that came out in 1999, after The Phantom Menace, that gave Ki-Adi-Mundi an age, but Star Wars creator George Lucas has, in the past, contradicted information on that very same CD-ROM. There was also a trading card that came out in 2013, but that was deemed “non-canon” by Disney’s acquisition and handling of Star Wars properties.

The Disney era has erased some of the previously canon characters and moments. I would know; Mara Jade is my favorite, and she’s gone now. But it is important to remember that in canon, Ki-Adi-Mundi’s age was never mentioned. So why is Wookieepedia being attacked for rightfully changing the information with the new context we’ve been given by The Acolyte?

These “fans” sent threats and yelled at the editors of Wookieepedia for just updating the character page. It has gotten so bad that the site had to release a statement: “We aren’t going to mince words on this one. If your response to an editor adding a date to an article on Wookieepedia is to tell them you hope they and their pets die, you are not a Star Wars fan. Hate like that has no place here, and you are not welcome in our community.”

We aren't going to mince words on this one. If your response to an editor adding a date to an article on Wookieepedia is to tell them you hope they and their pets die, you are not a Star Wars fan. Hate like that has no place here, and you are not welcome in our community. — Wookieepedia?️‍? #YordHorde #SolPatrol (@WookOfficial) June 19, 2024

We stand with Wookieepedia

Many fans rallied behind the site, getting #WeStandWithWookieepedia trending on social media, and it is clear that the editors are not ready to just let these death threats go by easily. One of these so-called fans even tried to argue with Wookieepedia’s tweet, writing, “I thought gatekeeping had no place in Star Wars.”

The publication responded, saying, “Death threats have no place in this community. Fullstop.”

Death threats have no place in this community. Fullstop — Wookieepedia?️‍? #YordHorde #SolPatrol (@WookOfficial) June 19, 2024

This is truly unhinged and horrifying to see, but it is also what these “fans” do. They are all part of a mob mentality where they will scream and fight with anyone who likes the newer takes on Star Wars. These “fans” will send death threats, call people names, and attack them non-stop simply because they want to be right.

They’re not right. The Acolyte, rules and if you don’t agree, that’s fine, but don’t attack the people who do. This isn’t about critiquing something or even trying to understand the Star Wars canon. This is about being whiny people and sending death threats, and it’s disgusting.

We stand with Wookieepedia, and if you think what happened to the site is okay, then you are part of the problem.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy