John Cena Shocked Fans at Money In the Bank

The WWE Money in the Bank event brought our favorite wrestlers together in a multi-wrestler match. While the actual event was pretty fun to watch, it did include an announcement from John Cena that had fans wondering what it means for his future in the WWE.

Cena, who has gone on to have a very successful acting career outside of his work in the WWE, has come back occasionally to join a match. Recently, he came out to fight alongside the other members of Team Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40 and held his own against Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. But Cena seemingly announced at Money in the Bank that he was retiring completely from the WWE.

“Tonight, I officially announce my retirement from the WWE,” Cena said, the crowd going wild when he said it. “I hear a mixed opinion out there. Lots of questions, maybe, right?! Like, ‘Hey! Why here?’ And I want to talk about that here for a second. I want to talk about Toronto. Matter of fact, I want to talk about Canada. Matter of fact, I want to talk about Canadians.”

He thanked his fans in Canada who were always there for him and promised that his retirement tour would include multiple main events on his way to WrestleMania 41.

BREAKING NEWS: John Cena announced at #MITB he will retire from in-ring competition in 2025.#ThankYouCena pic.twitter.com/6TPnYI5iU2 — WWE (@WWE) July 7, 2024

Cena talked about why 2025 is the best time to retire

According to ComicBook.com, Cena spoke with Insight with Chris Van Vliet at a press conference after the event where Cena talked about his plans for the upcoming year. He also confirmed that he came to the WWE with the idea and they worked with him to make it a reality.

He talked a lot about how the WWE is at an all-time high right now (which is true for wrestling in general) and Cena said he liked being someone that the WWE could call on him for big events. So he was proud that they’re going to be part of his retirement tour.

This, for now, isn’t the last time we’re going to see Cena and his tour is going to be epic.

