‘Farzi’ Season 2 Release Window, Cast, and More

In the last few years, Indian OTT shows have started packing a punch courtesy of loaded casts, with Raj & DK’s Farzi being a fine example.

Starring Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi as a con artist and a cop, respectively, the series emerged as one of the most-watched Indian shows during the year of its release in 2023. In the same year, Kapoor confirmed the show will get a second season, while mentioning that “these things take time.” His comments suggested that post-production of season 2 of the black comedy crime thriller show will take close to two years from that point, which suggests that fans of the series won’t be treated to the sophomore season before early 2025.

The delay in season 2’s release can also be explained by the fact that the creators of the show, Raj & DK, are likely entangled in the production of The Family Man season 3. For the uninitiated, The Family Man is a popular spy-thriller TV series that shares a few connections with Farzi. However, the possibility of the shows merging was ruled out in January 2024 by the lead of the spy drama, Manoj Bajpayee.

Season 1 of Farzi ended on a cliffhanger, as Kapoor’s Sunny was able to hop on a train in nick of time with Sethupathi’s Michael hot on his heels. Season 2 will continue from that point in the story, likely adding multiple layers to both Sunny and Michael’s characters.

In terms of the cast, the complete cast of season 1 is expected to be back. Here’s the list of the main cast members with their character names to refresh your memory!

Shahid Kapoor as Sunny

Vijay Sethupathi as Michael

Kay Kay Menon as Mansoor Dalal, head of the counterfeit network in India, and Sunny’s nemesis

Rashii Khanna as Megha Vyas, Michael’s aide, and Sunny’s girlfriend

Bhuvan Arora as Firoz, Sunny’s best friend and partner-in-crime

Amol Palekar as Madhav, Sunny’s mysterious grandfather

While a trailer for the show hasn’t been released yet, it could be expected to drop some time in late 2024, taking the potential release window into account.

