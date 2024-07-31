‘Deadpool’ Refresher: Why Don’t Wade Wilson’s Healing Abilities Extend to His Face?

We’re now three movies deep into the Ryan Reynolds-helmed Deadpool franchise, but over the years, one thing has stayed the same—Wade Wilson’s blistered skin. So despite his regenerative healing factor, why can’t he heal his face and body?

Director Shawn Levy’s Deadpool & Wolverine is finally here, marking the MCU’s first foray into R-rated territory. And unsurprisingly, it doesn’t hold back when it comes to making digs at Deadpool’s appearance with the kind of quippy, brutal self-awareness the character is known for as he goes, ahem, face-to-face with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine.

But even though the Deadpool threequel makes it a point to pull gag after gag from the fact that Wade and Logan can’t die (i.e. the Honda Odyssey scene), some fans might be curious to know: Why don’t Deadpool’s healing abilities extend to his skin?

Deadpool has super healing—and super cancer, still

In 2016’s Deadpool, audiences learn the origins of the Merc with a Mouth. Unlike his debut in 20th Century Fox’s X-Men Origins: Wolverine, this Wade Wilson’s mutation (and immortality) is the result of some unethical testing by Ajax (Ed Skrein)—his healing isn’t natural like Wolverine’s. However, even though Ajax is successful in waking Wade’s latent mutant abilities and temporarily “curing” him, the oxygen tank does leave his skin mangled and scarred after reacting to his cancer. This causes Deadpool to don a head-to-toe suit—not just ‘cuz the color red hides blood.

So how can he survive being shot, splattered against a highway sign, and blown up, but not regenerate his smooth—and very handsome—face? Well, that’s because technically, Wade’s body is still riddled with cancer cells. Since he underwent experimentation to activate his dormant genes while he still had cancer, his body will always regenerate to that point in time. The disease is still embedded in his DNA and thus, also regenerates, meaning Wade’s body is constantly at war with itself. In short, he can’t just slather on a bunch of hydrochloric acid and moisturizer and call it a day.

Will the MCU ever cure Wade’s cancer?

Deadpool & Wolverine gives us a look at “Nicepool,” who’s pretty much the closest we’ll get to a pre-experimentation Deadpool. But the Marvel comics tell somewhat of a different story, as Wade’s face actually heals in 2001’s Deadpool #57. However, it’s not a permanent “fix,” and his scars ultimately return. There’s always the possibility that the MCU could finally cure Wade’s cancer down the line, perhaps in Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars, but I, for one, am skeptical. His skin is an important reminder of his past—and besides, it’s just kind of his signature look by now.

Obviously, physical transformations are a recurring trope in the superhero genre, symbolically marking the first step in our protagonists’ journeys. Take Ben Grimm, for one, or Captain America, who undergo huge alterations upon receiving their powers. It’s a tried and true method of showing our heroes’ dedication to being a good guy (or in Wade’s case, more of an antihero), while also highlighting their inner struggles—now that they have special abilities, the remnants of who they once were are gone. Their “normal” lives are a thing of the past, and now they must live in their new identities, for better or worse.

Wade has come a long way, and regardless of how mutilated his skin is, he’s still a badass—and kind of hot, actually? Okay, maybe when he ditches the toupee. Deadpool coming to terms with his new face and thus, learning to accept himself is a key plot point of the movies, and something I personally hope will be explored in future installments. After all, he’s deserving of love, and even though she might’ve moved on in Deadpool & Wolverine, his ex Vanessa (Morena Baccarin) is totes still into him, right? Right?!

