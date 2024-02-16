Could We See More Wade Wilson or Is ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ the End?

Wade Wilson is coming to us once again in Deadpool & Wolverine, but is that the end? Could this movie be the last time we are graced with the presence of Ryan Reynolds in his red suit? Or does Disney now have more plans for the Deadpool story in the MCU?

Deadpool & Wolverine has been a long time coming, with fans first seeing Reynolds as Wade in X-Men Origins: Wolverine opposite Hugh Jackman as Logan/Wolverine, so it could easily be the last movie for Reynolds now that his storyline has come full circle there. But fans don’t want to say goodbye to Wade just yet, so should we have hope for a fourth movie?

As of this moment, we do not know what the future holds for Deadpool and Reynolds’ portrayal of the character. There are rumors that Disney already has plans for a fourth movie but there is nothing set in stone quite yet. So with the question of whether Deadpool & Wolverine will be the end of Reynolds’ time as Wade Wilson, we just don’t know.

Never say never with Reynolds, even if he did say on “The Jess Cagle Show” that he’d only be playing the “Merc with a Mouth” for one more movie.

It could go either way. There could be a fourth movie that is more embroiled in the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe, or Wade and Logan back in action this one time could be the end of this story. For now, we still have Deadpool & Wolverine to look forward to. Even if this ends up being the last movie for Reynolds as Deadpool, we have one more adventure to go on.

Can we hold Reynolds accountable? Is this really the end?

Back in November of 2022, he said that Deadpool & Wolverine would be his last outing as Wade. “I will only be doing Deadpool for the next two years,” Reynolds said. “That’s it. Just this one movie.” While many people would take an actor’s word for it, Reynolds does have a history of saying things to get fans excited and force us to ask for more from the studios.

Could this be that move? Is this his way of getting us to beg for more of his Deadpool? Or is this going to actually be the end for him? Whatever ends up happening, I am just excited we have Deadpool & Wolverine coming out way!

(featured image: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

