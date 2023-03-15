If Luffy doesn’t go into Gear 2 right now, I’m gonna scream.

I’m sick of waiting around for this rubbery bastard to power up. Oh, cool, he can stretch his head around in a circle like the girl from The Exorcist? I DON’T CARE. One Piece is a shonen anime and I wanna see IMPRESSIVE FEATS OF VIOLENCE OR I WANT MY MONEY BACK.

Wait, what is Gear 2?

So for those who don’t know, “Gear 2” is basically the One Piece equivalent of going super Saiyan. It’s a boost in power that allows Luffy to do REALLY STRETCHY THINGS. It increases the blood flow in Luffy’s body and makes him get all steamy, and it allows him to access bursts of INSANE SPEED. THIS IS EXACTLY WHAT I NEED IN THE EVENT THAT I NEED TO ESCAPE FROM LAW ENFORCEMENT AFTER BREAKING INTO THE ONE PIECE CREATOR’S HOUSE AND DEMANDING THAT HE FINISH THIS SERIES ALREADY. IT’S BEEN 20 YEARS. WHEN WILL IT END?

When does Luffy use Gear 2 in One Piece?

So listen, if you’re like me and you don’t like waiting around for things, too bad. You’re gonna have to wait nearly 300 episodes until Luffy gets into Gear 2. It happens during episode 272, “Luffy is in Sight! Gather at the Courthouse Plaza.” He uses the technique against a poor sap named Blueno, who is just minding his own business, doing villain things, when—BAM. He gets rocked in the face by an eerily flexible teenager! Shouldn’t Luffy be doing something more constructive than beating up unsuspecting bad guys? Maybe picking up trash on the highway or volunteering for a soup kitchen? Learning a foreign language? Baking the perfect brioche?

Something tells me it isn’t gonna happen.

(featured image: Toei)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]