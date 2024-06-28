Pixar Character Designer Shares Three Emotions That Almost Made It Into ‘Inside Out 2′

A Pixar character designer has revealed several new emotions that almost made it into Inside Out 2. According to her designs, viewers almost got to see Guilt and more appear in the sequel.

In the first Inside Out movie, viewers are introduced to the personified emotions in Riley’s (Kaitlyn Dias) mind. Since she’s only 11, she doesn’t boast some of the more complex emotions seen in adults. Instead, she has five primary emotions: Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Anger (Lewis Black), Fear (Bill Hader), and Disgust (Mindy Kaling). However, by the time Inside Out 2 comes around, Riley (Kensington Tallman) is entering puberty and starts to gain new emotions that come with the onset of one’s teenage years. The movie introduces Anxiety (Maya Hawke), Envy (Ayo Edebiri), Ennui (Adèle Exarchopoulos), Embarrassment (Paul Walter Hauser), and Nostalgia (June Squibb).

The concept of the movies adding more and more emotions has excited many viewers and led to conversations about which emotions should’ve appeared in Inside Out 2 or which ones might appear in a potential Inside Out 3. Many will be interested to know about the new emotions that sadly didn’t make it into the final cut of the sequel.

Pixar character designer unveils three more Inside Out 2 emotions

Since Inside Out 2 premiered, Pixar character designer Crystal Kung has been providing interesting insight into the animation process by sharing early design concepts for the movie. Kung revealed that she played a big role in Nostalgia’s design, sharing variations of the character with different hair and glasses.

However, what caught most users’ attention was when she unveiled the design for a new emotion: Guilt.

Kung explained that she helped with some early “rough explorations of the new emotions” and designed a few emotions that almost made it into the movie. Guilt is depicted as a sad, fretful-looking purple emotion carrying enormous emotional baggage or lugging around a heavy ball and chain. At times, he is shown looking sweaty and nervous. The emotion would’ve been quite relevant to the movie, too, as Riley does quite a few things she regrets.

Of course, users instantly wanted to see more new emotions, and Kung soon shared another emotion: Awe. At first, Awe is depicted as a cute, chubby baby filled with wonder. However, it eventually morphed into an awestruck surfer dude, then into an awestruck hippie-looking emotion. It’s so easy to envision that emotion alive in Riley’s mind as she looks in awe at Valentina (Lilimar).

Kung graced users with one more new emotion, which might be the best yet. She shared early designs for Suspicion. Kung had several ideas for the character, including a cloaked detective-looking figure, one with numerous eyes, and another with huge glasses and a squinting expression.

Viewers were delighted by her unique and beautiful designs, as well as a bit indignant that some of them didn’t make it into the movie. Although Awe, Suspicion, and Guilt didn’t fit into Inside Out 2, hopefully, they remain candidates if another movie comes along, as it’s difficult to think of three better emotions to introduce than those.

