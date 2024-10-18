Trump has been avoiding questions, hiding his medical records, and evading interviews. Despite Trump’s dodgy behavior, the presidential race is considered tight several by polls.

Vice President Kamala Harris accused former President Trump of “hiding” information from voters. On Twitter, the Vice President wrote, “I agreed on a second debate. Trump refused. I released my medical records. Trump has not. I sat for a 60 Minutes interview. Trump backed out. What is Donald trying to hide?”

Despite these claims, some people still believe that Trump has already released his records. Social media users replied to the Vice President and believed that she refused Fox News’ invite for a debate. It’s no wonder why the polls look closely tied—several of Trump’s supporters take him on his word alone. Trump claimed that he released his medical records, and as of October 17, 2024, Trump hasn’t. Although Trump is not obligated to show his records, he didn’t have to say he provided his medical statements on his Truth Social account.

Additionally, Harris did not refuse a debate against Trump on Fox News. Trump thought it was “too late” for another round. Meanwhile, the Vice President agreed to an interview on Fox News. This is a bold move, given that the outlet has leaned toward Trump.

Hiding in plain sight?

Social media users weighed in. One on Twitter wrote, “Donald Trump is trying to hide what we all see: severe cognitive decline.” Another joked about what the former president was truly hiding. They claimed Trump had nothing to hide, “except for tax returns,” among a slew of other shady things.

Trump’s health is a point of concern for voters. Specifically, more than 230 doctors and healthcare providers that support Vice President Harris urged Trump to release his medical records. Trump would be the oldest president in US history if he wins the next election, which makes his well-being a valid point of discussion.

