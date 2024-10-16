A town hall Q&A with former President Donald Trump in Oaks, Pennsylvania, had people fainting because of heat. Nevertheless, Trump still thought of this as a “great evening.”

Recommended Videos

Trump bragged about the event in his Truth Social account. He claims that people “began fainting from the excitement and heat” at the tail end of the event. Trump added that they continued by adding music and “just kept it going.”

Despite his claims of success, many criticized Trump for his bizarre behavior during the event. The former president managed to answer a total of four questions throughout the event. He opted to play music over answering more questions from the crowd. Trump told the crowd, “Let’s not do any more questions. Let’s just listen to music. Let’s make it into music. Who the hell wants to hear questions, right?”

There was abundant criticism for the event, and rightfully so. Social media users agreed that this event had “deeply bizarre scenes.” Trump’s aversion to questions raises doubt on his mental capacity to lead. Perhaps he’s better suited to becoming a Spotify DJ. Even Vice President Kamala Harris tweeted, “Hope he’s okay.”

Medical emergencies

Trump’s supporters came to defend Trump as they took offense to Harris’ tweet. They used the people’s medical emergencies as an excuse for the crowd leaving the event early. Two medical emergencies transpired that night. Both were briefly resolved within five minutes by medics. Although Trump requested the doors to be opened, he was advised against it for security reasons. Additionally, Trump had the energy to joke about those who fainted. He asked the crowd, “Would anybody else like to faint?”

Medical issues aside, there’s fair skepticism over Trump’s own vitality. His health has been subject to further scrutiny after he chose music over exercising mental rigor to answer his constituents.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy