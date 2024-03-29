Ready To Watch a Limited Series on Netflix? This Is What You Can Expect

We’ve all been there: lying on the sofa, scrolling through Netflix endlessly, hoping to find that one TV show that will perfectly match your mood.

Sometimes, you’re looking to make a serious commitment, hoping to find a show that is at least five seasons or more so that you can spend months obsessing over it. That would mostly include Netflix’s licensed content, like The Office, Friends, Suits, Gilmore Girls, and more, though some of Netflix’s older originals will also fit the bill, like Orange is the New Black and Grace & Frankie. Other times, you’ll want something short and sweet, a perfect way to fill the evenings during a particularly busy week. That’s when you should find shows labeled as “limited series.”

What is a limited series on Netflix?

Limited series on Netflix are shows that will only ever produce one season and nothing more. Most of these limited series will consist of anywhere between 4-10 episodes and tell a complete story within that specific episode run. There is always a clear beginning, middle, and end.

This is not the same as a Netflix Original that is labeled as having one season. A limited series will purposefully produce a set number of episodes. A show touted as having one season may have more on the way after being renewed, or it may have originally been pictured as a multi-season show before being canceled by Netflix for any number of reasons (cost, low viewership, etc.). Unfortunately, there are quite a few of these one-season shows floating around in Netflix’s extensive streaming library.

Though most limited series remain limited series, some may eventually prove to be so popular that they become part of an anthology series. Anthology series are shows that feature entirely different casts and stories every season but retain similar themes and plots as introduced by the original set of episodes.

Need some recommendations?

If the idea of a complete, short TV series is appealing to you, then you’ll undoubtedly be wondering which one you should sink your teeth into first. Luckily, Netflix offers plenty of limited series in a wide variety of genres, so there’s bound to be something that will appeal to you.

If you’re in the mood for some serious, tear-jerking drama, then shows like Maid (10 episodes), Unbelievable (eight episodes), From Scratch (eight episodes), and Ava DuVernay’s When They See Us (four episodes) are great places to start. If you’re more in the mood for drama with slightly less chance of tears, shows like The Queen’s Gambit (seven episodes) and Inventing Anna (nine episodes) might be more your speed.

Now, if you’re a bit more into genre TV, there are plenty of options for you, too. Whether you’re looking for science fiction, horror, fantasy, or a little bit of everything, you’ll be able to find something on Netflix. Midnight Mass (seven episodes), The Fall of the House of Usher (eight episodes), and Bodies (eight episodes) are all excellent in their own ways and definitely worth a watch.

There’s plenty to choose from, so dig in and enjoy!

(featured image: Netflix/freestocks on Unsplash )

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]