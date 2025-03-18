Donald Trump golfs a lot. Remember when he made fun of Barack Obama for the amount of golfing he did when he was the President?

The current President of the United States won another golf championship at his own club. Going a quick Google, it doesn’t seem like he’s won a championship at any OTHER club but he has won this one, at this own club, multiple times before. And he is so proud that he won a golf tournament at his own club…

“I just won the Golf Club Championship, probably my last, at Trump International Golf Club, in Palm Beach County, Florida. Such a great honor! The Awards dinner is tonight, at the Club. I want to thank the wonderful Golf Staff, and all of the many fantastic golfers, that participated in the even. Such fun!,” he wrote on Truth Social, his own social media account.

Can’t wait for Trump brag about the numbers his post gets on his own social media account that he owns and pays for. Do you see the pattern I am trying to lay out? He wins a lot of things at places he OWNS.

Maybe Trump is a great golfer, I haven’t paid attention enough to care either way. But even if he is the greatest golfer to ever live, he has consistently spent more time on the golf course than in the White House. The hypocrisy, which many have already pointed out, in comparison to Trump’s comments on Obama is…well, un surprising.

I wouldn’t be proud of winning at something I literally owned. But that’s just who he is. But one part of his post really is confusing a lot of people on social media. In the post, Trump wrote “probably my last” after announcing the win. Why?!

What does he mean his “last”?

Donald Trump is currently 78 years old. Is he insinuating that he’ll be too old at 79 to do it? Or does he have some other grand plan that none of us know about yet? It’s an ominous message to see in a random post about winning a golf tournament.

What does it mean? Should we be concerned? Or is this just going to be one of those things where we end up thinking too much about some off-hand comment that really doesn’t mean anything at all? We don’t know but, for now, we have to live with the knowledge that Trump won another golf competition at his own club. And said it….is probably his last.

If anything, I just think it is funny that his ego is so big that he doesn’t see how silly it looks to brag about winning a competition at a club you OWN but hey, what do I know?

