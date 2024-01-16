What the Bleep Did Pedro Pascal Say About Kieran Culkin at the Emmys?

The only thing we enjoy more than an actual celebrity beef is a faux one, especially when it comes to live TV. While on stage presenting an award at the 2023 Emmy Awards, The Last of Us actor Pedro Pascal threw some shade at fellow nominee Kieran Culkin. Unfortunately, Fox censored most of the comment, leaving viewers asking, “Wait, what?”

On January 7, 2023, Pascal and Culkin attended the 2024 Golden Globes. Both men were nominated for Best Actor in a Drama TV Series, which Culkin won for his role in Succession. During his acceptance speech, Culkin jokingly gloated, “This is a nice moment for me. Thanks to Succession, I have been [in this room] a couple of times. It’s nice but I accepted I was never going to be on the stage. So this is a nice moment. Suck it, Pedro! Sorry. Mine!”

Everyone knows Pascal has a great sense of humor, so it’s no surprise that he reacted to Culkin’s joke with a hearty laugh before pretending to pout and cry.

Pascal evens the score

Not to be outdone, Pascal saw his moment to get even with Culkin at the Emmys, and he grabbed it with both hands. The Mandalorian actor has been sporting an interesting fashion accessory this awards season: a sling on his right arm. While working the red carpet at the Golden Globes, he told People that he simply “fell” and injured his shoulder … but he had a different tale to tell at the Emmy Awards! On stage to announce the award for best supporting actor in a drama series, he paused to “take a second and make this about me.”

“A lot of people have been asking about my arm, and it’s actually my shoulder,” Pascal said. “And I think tonight is the perfect night to tell everyone that Kieran Culkin beat the s— out of me.”

Culkin took the cue perfectly, staring straight ahead with a deadpan expression for several moments before breaking into laughter.

It was a fun moment in a night filled with nostalgic reunions and celebrities we know and love, but the night belonged to the three biggest winners: Succession, The Bear, and Beef. Each of these shows took home five or six awards each, including best drama, comedy, and limited series in their respective categories.

While accepting his best lead actor in a drama series trophy, Culkin did not continue his own beef with Pascal, likely due to time constraints. He did, however, tell his wife Jazz Charton (and the world) that he wants to expand their family.

These two may star in serious dramas, but they’ve got humor to spare. More, please! Succession and The Last of Us are both streaming on Max.

(featured image: Monica Schipper, WireImage)

