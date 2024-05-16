The Cooper Family poses for a Young Sheldon promo
Fear Not, 'Young Sheldon' Fans: More Cooper Family Shenanigans Are Coming

Is The Big Bang Theory the new All in the Family? I’m not talking about the series’ quality or impact on pop culture politics, but rather its strength as a spin-off machine.

After 12 successful seasons, Chuck Lorre’s sitcom was spun off into the prequel series Young Sheldon, which follows Jim Parson’s fan-favorite character Sheldon Cooper during his youth in Medford, Texas. While critics were dubious of the series, Young Sheldon quickly found a devoted audience. The series wraps its 7-season run tonight on CBS.

What day does Young Sheldon air?

Young Sheldon airs on Thursday nights on CBS, with the one-hour series finale airing tonight, May 16, 2024. Seasons 1-6 are currently streaming on Netflix.

The series takes place from 1989 to 1994, and follows Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage), a child prodigy living in the fictional small town of Medford, Texas. While Sheldon is a brilliant academic, he struggles socially in school and with his family. Jim Parsons returns to narrate the series.

In addition to Armitage, the series stars Zoe Perry (Sheldon’s mother Mary), Montana Jordan (his brother George Jr.), Raegan Revord (his sister Missy), and Lance Barber (his father George). Annie Potts also stars as his Meemaw.

If you’re sad about the end of Young Sheldon, fear not. More Cooper family shenanigans are on the way, as CBS has greenlit the spinoff Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage.  The series will follow young parents George “Georgie” Cooper Jr. (Montana Jordan) and Amanda “Mandy” McAllister (Emily Osment), as they raise their baby CeeCee. Will Sasso and Rachel Bay Jones will join the cast, reprising their roles as Mandy’s parents.

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage will premiere this fall on CBS.

