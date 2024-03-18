When Do New ‘Invincible’ Episodes Drop?

Part two of Invincible‘s second season is officially off to the races, and, as expected, things are going very, very poorly for Mark and company.

Recommended Videos

We’re less than one hour into the latest run of episodes, and we’ve already borne witness to two brutal character deaths (insofar as character death exists in comic book properties)—not to mention the bad-to-worse Sequid situation going on in space. Allen’s survival was a nice spark of hope to end things on but the stakes nevertheless look entirely uninterested in loosening up as we approach the final three episodes.

Speaking of which, when do those episodes come out exactly?

When do new episodes of Invincible drop?

An episode of the second part of the second season of Invincible will release every Thursday until the season finale on April 4. The fifth episode of season two dropped last Thursday on March 14, meaning the sixth, seventh, and eighth episodes will rear their heads on March 21, March 28, and, as previously mentioned, April 4, respectively.

In other words, we’ve got three episodes to find out the fate of Omni-Man (who’s been taken hostage by the Viltrum Empire), how long Rudy and Atom Eve end up being brainwashed for, the outcome of the upcoming fight between Allen and the Immortal, and exactly which dimension Angstrom Levy hurled Mark into, all of which we’ve seen teased in this volume’s trailer earlier this year. And considering what other unknowns might be in store for us as we get ready to look ahead to season three—to say nothing of other current plot threads such as Donald’s recent revelation—the Invincible writers certainly seem to have had a field day here, much to the dismay of these poor fictional characters.

(featured image: Prime Video)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]