Does Maya Lopez Have Superpowers in the MCU? It’s Complicated

Echo is dropping on Disney+ tomorrow night! We finally get to see the second chapter in the story of Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox), but how much will she resemble Maya from the comics—particularly when it comes to her superpower? A recent interview with director and executive producer Sydney Freeland sheds some light on the subject.

Echo picks up where 2021’s Hawkeye left off. At the end of Hawkeye, Maya finds out that Wilson Fisk, a.k.a. Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio), ordered her father killed. Maya seeks revenge by shooting Fisk in the face. Now she’s fighting his criminal empire—and it turns out that Fisk survived her attack.

Hawkeye establishes Maya as a highly skilled fighter, adept in martial arts and able to defeat multiple opponents in a brawl. However, in the comics, Maya earns the name Echo with her ability to perfectly mimic her opponents’ moves. So will Maya gain that ability when she strikes out on her own in her spinoff series?

In a recent interview with Variety, Freeland gave a pretty definitive answer. “Her power in the comic books is that she can copy anything, any movement, any whatever,” Freeland explained, but then went on to express disappointment in that power. “I will say, that is not her power,” Freeland said. “I’ll just kind of leave it at that.”

So what could Maya’s superpower be? There are a few possibilities. When Freeland says that mimicry is “not [Maya’s] power,” she could be hinting that there’s another superhuman ability that will be revealed in Echo. After all, the series does still take its title from Maya’s superhero name.

Another possibility is that Maya’s power will simply be her fighting skills. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is home to other heroes who rely on their martial arts skills—Clint Barton, Kate Bishop, Natasha Romanov, Yelena Belova—so it’s possible that Maya will join their ranks.

We’ll find out tomorrow, when all five episodes of Echo drop on Disney+!

(featured image: Disney+)

