New ‘Echo’ Trailer Reveals a Character We’ve Been Waiting For

A new trailer for Echo dropped this weekend, and it makes a couple of lofty promises—including an appearance by fan-favorite character Daredevil.

Echo, premiering on Disney+ on January 9, tells the story of Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox), a lieutenant in Kingpin’s (Vincent D’Onofrio) Tracksuit Mafia. Maya made her first appearance in 2020’s Hawkeye, in which she shoots Kingpin after finding out that he’s responsible for the death of her father. However, Kingpin is back in Echo, which will explore Maya’s relationship with the crime lord and her Choctaw heritage.

The new trailer, titled “Rampage,” shows off how violent the new series is going to be. Echo will be the first Disney+ series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to earn a TV-MA (mature) rating.

Whew! That’s pretty intense. Previous Marvel series like Daredevil have also had intense violence, and although they originally appeared on other platforms like Netflix, they’re now streaming on Disney+. However, stories set in the MCU proper have previously all been family friendly. Marvel has been criticized for sanitizing its fight scenes, which tend to rely heavily on visual effects and generous camera cuts, so it looks like this trailer is responding to that criticism. These fights look bloody, painful, and real.

You might be so mesmerized by the bone-crunching gore that you miss one moment around the 0:41 mark, when a familiar face appears: Daredevil (Charlie Cox). We briefly see Daredevil fighting Maya in a warehouse. That fight makes sense: Kingpin and Daredevil are old enemies, and if Maya is still affiliated with Kingpin, then of course she’d butt up against Daredevil.

Daredevil’s appearance in Echo was confirmed over a year ago, when sources close to the show told the press that he and Kingpin would be involved in the series. It’s exciting to see him officially back in action, though.

However, let’s hope that Echo doesn’t fall prey to the cameo-fest that’s plagued many recent Marvel projects. Obviously we all want to see more Daredevil, especially since his own series has suffered a delay. But we also want to see Maya herself enjoy the spotlight! She’s an intriguing character with a rich backstory, and she deserves to be the main focus of her own show.

We’ll find out soon what Maya’s getting up to. All five episodes of Echo drop on Disney+ on January 9.

(featured image: Disney+)

