Grab Your Ddakji: Season 2 of ‘Squid Game’ Is Coming!

It’s hard to think of another television series that has captured the global audience the way that Squid Game has. The South Korean drama, where 456 players compete in a deadly game for millions of dollars, became Netflix’s most-watched series and the most-watched program in 94 countries.

The series garnered critical acclaim and took home several international awards. Two years later, Squid Game fever shows no signs of slowing down. That’s thanks in part to the massively successful Squid Game: The Challenge reality series which, while completely missing the point of its predecessor, was nevertheless successful enough to earn a second season.

Okay, but when is Squid Game coming back?

Series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has said he’s working on season two, but there has been little news from Netflix about the highly anticipated season. So, what do we know about season two of Squid Game?

When we last saw protagonist Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae), he was boarding an airplane to visit his daughter in America. But after watching the game recruiter manipulate another desperate player, he takes the invitation card and calls the phone number. He asks the voice on the other end who is running the games, but the voice warns him to board the plane. Instead, Gi-hun walks away from the terminal, presumably to take the game-makers down.

No release date has been set for season 2 of the series, but a table read took place in June 2023. The series is currently filming, meaning the earliest it could premiere is late 2024. We’ll keep you updated as soon as we learn more.

(featured image: Noh Juhan/Netflix)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]