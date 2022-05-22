We’re Here for Bisexual Batman!

Is Batman bisexual? It’s a question that comics fans have long pondered, given the innuendo and subtext embedded within the iconic comic book character. And that subtext nearly becomes text in DC Comics’ Batman: The Knight #5 by Chip Zdarsky and Carmine Di Giandomenico. The ten-issue series follows a young Bruce Wayne during his world travels in the formative years before he dons the cowl. The previous issue saw Bruce Wayne training in North Korea under Master Kirigi for a year, where he formed a close friendship with Anton, another trainee. Issue #5 sees the duo sharing a close moment which seems to be leading to kiss before they’re interrupted.

BISEXUAL BATMAN FANS HOW WE FEELING? pic.twitter.com/O1LtGPtT6m — blackcomicbookstan/ SHAUN DAY (@blkcomictwit) May 16, 2022

The next page sees Bruce absconding with a book taken from Anton. So was Bruce just playing at his attraction, or was he genuinely interested in Anton? Fans were quickly buzzing with excitement over the possibility of a bi Batman and his chemistry with Anton. And fans haven’t been this horny since Batman’s infamous full frontal scene in Batman: Damned by Brian Azzarello (Wonder Woman) and Lee Bermejo (Joker). Hey, give the people what they want!

Bruce Wayne has been such a queer icon for so many decades a small scene that’s not clear at all will make everyone scream that Batman is bisexual and I’m loving it, DC stop being a coward make the man bi already the PEOPLE URGES FOR IT — MAT (@sunfloramaria) May 16, 2022

As someone who adores a ’60s campy Batman, I am fully on board with Bruce Wayne exploring his bisexuality. I know fans love the Dark Knight to be, well, dark, but I’m exhausted by the gritty, depressing, dour Batman. Give the poor man some jokes already! Throw a nipple on a batsuit! Let him drive around in a penis-shaped batmobile! I mean, let’s mix it up and have some fun. I don’t know readers, the world is oppressively dark and everything sucks right now. Bring back the Batusi and the shark repellent.

While neither DC Comics nor the issue’s authors have made any statement regarding Batman’s bisexuality, the fandom is already all over it. After all, there is nothing more queer than dissecting and pining over subtext in mainstream pop culture. Websites have been built on that very premise alone. For many of us, subtext and reading between the lines was a gateway to forming our very own queer selves. No doubt there will be legions of angry straight men furious at the thought of a bisexual Batman. To them I say, “Stay mad about it.” It’s almost Pride Month, baby!

We should make batman camp again. Just fully lean into Batman being a bisexual man who processes his trauma through aggressively homoerotic relationships with every villian in a theatrical costume, while being absolutely incapable of talking to hot femmes. — Cassandra Roxburgh (@cassroxburgh) May 15, 2022

cannot stop thinking about john constantine and batman in the latest issue of urban legends. there is NO heterosexual explanation for this. NONE WHATSOEVER. pic.twitter.com/lGHDJjGwE2 — jay (@foggymatthew) May 12, 2022

