Hey.

I’m not gonna pretend like I’m in a good mood because this skateboarding anime got me messed up. Oh, there’s other series to discuss that come equipped with big wins, but soggy skateboarding boys is my mood for the foreseeable future. Please respect my privacy at this time.

(Okay Horimiya was pretty great, too, also Jujutsu Kaisen… all right I’m not sad anymore).

Also, as you can see, this is way later than usual because my week has been full of the final days of #28DaysOfBlackCosplay and Pokémon feelings. So the last bit of this write-up is for February 23rd, I’ll catch up on the rest of this week next week!

Thursday, February 18

The Promised Neverland season 2 episode 6

Where to watch: Funimation

Hello there, plot, how’s it going?

I’m not sure, tbh. I will say I like how the opening theme has new images, specifically Norman standing in that empty space that had been next to Emma.

Still, even if I’m glad to see Norman again, it feels like we missed a whole lot of something before his return thanks to two things: 1) the kids not being able to fully investigate the shelter before it was overrun by that military unit, and 2) the time jump from that point to where we are now.

Even without my prior knowledge of the anime cutting a good chunk of the plot to get here, it feels like the anime fast-forwarded itself to get to Norman’s return. The reunion between him and everyone else feels rushed, and it feels like we’re getting this plan to destroy all the demons too quickly.

Demon destruction, you ask?

Yes, let’s get into that.

So Norman reunites with Emma and Ray, both reacting the way you’d expect (Ray straight up slaps Norman, lol). Afterward, Norman is reunited with the rest of the kids, and reveals that he was at a testing site for children (Lambda 7214) where experiments were run to mass-produce more high-grade “meat.” Norman managed to escape with the kids who are traveling with him and destroy the testing facility.

Norman says that they were helped by a Minerva supporter named Smee (Peter Pan reference, anyone?) and we find out that Smee’s the one who gave Sister Krone the pen that she gave the kids in the first season.

The biggest truth bomb of the episode is, perhaps, the reveal of why demons eat humans.

It turns out demons change shape depending on what they eat. Since they’re eating humans, they’re able to maintain a form that possesses intelligence. This explains why the children on the farms are tested and why the smartest ones are the most valuable to the demons. If demons were to stop eating humans, they would degenerate back to their more wild form (ie: the one we saw chasing the kids in the forest) and would also attack each other. Norman has access to a drug that, if given to the demons, will not only cause them to degenerate but make it so they can never regain the intelligence they once held. This means that they would attack each other AND wouldn’t be able to run the farms. To Norman, this is the best way to create a land where they can all live peacefully because the demons would end up killing each other and, eventually, go extinct.

It’s what Emma wants, right? For them all to live peacefully?

Everyone is on board with this plan except for, you guessed it, Emma. She and Ray talk privately and discuss what I was sure Emma was thinking about the whole time: Mujika and Sonju, the two demons who don’t eat humans and who helped them get through the forest (granted, Sonju’s motivations are questionable, but the kids don’t know that). This brings up an interesting point. We now know that demons have to eat humans to maintain that human-esque form and intelligence, but Mujika and Sonju have all of that yet claim to not eat humans at all. Sonju wants to eat wild humans (no word on if he actually has), but from what I can gather Mujika hasn’t eaten a human at all.

What’s the deal with her?

It must be something big because when Emma and Ray go to Norman about it, he seems to know who Mujika is.

Before that, though, we get to meet Norman’s group and learn that Norman, to them, is very serious and not at all like the kind boy we got to know in the first season. We also learn that these kids are a bit, um, messed up after all the experiments and torture. Sure there’s superhuman strength, but one of them (Barbara) is so far gone that she eats demons so they can know what it feels like to be eaten. Norman says that he wasn’t experimented on, and even if that’s true, I’m preeeeetty sure there’s some mental scars he’s not telling Emma and Ray about.

While I do like that we’re getting into some plot-heavy stuff, I’m still not a fan of how quickly things are moving along. It feels odd that all of the kids (minus Emma) are all for this plan when we just saw them with Mujika and Sonju. Granted, I know some time has passed in between, but honestly, the last huge adversary they all had to face was human (the military unit) then those two demons in town who were killed by Norman’s group. This strong animosity toward demons doesn’t feel warranted, not when the majority of the kids had a good interaction with demons last time we saw dealing with them. There seemed to be a build-up for them questioning their opinion about demons because of Mujika, Sonju, the blind demon who showed up at the temple to talk about how the town was suffering, and the two demons looking for food for the demon children. That all kinda gets tossed out the window as soon as Norman returns and I don’t like that it’s just Emma that questions things.

Now had that time jump been filled with more frightening run-ins with demons, then I could believe these kids being all for eradicating every demon, but based on what’s been presented on the screen it doesn’t feel believable to me.

(note: this gets addressed in the next episode, which will be covered next week)

2.43: Seiin High School Boys Volleyball Team episode 7

Where to watch: Funimation

It’s time for the practice match, and I have to say, I feel like it’s been a while since we’ve seen a volleyball match. This series has a LOT going on outside of the games, so actually seeing a match is nice. The animation also does a good job showing how intense volleyball is. I swear I wince every time I hear them smack their hand against the ball, not to mention the force of the ball slamming into the ground.

The teams are pretty evenly matched and Mitsuomi is worried that they’re putting too much pressure on Subaru. Subaru takes it all on with a smile, thriving off of his goal to take Mitsuomi (and the entire team) to the center court. Fukuho Tech ends up winning the practice match, showing Seiin what they’ll be up against (assuming they reach them in the qualifying matches).

This leads to Chika making a suggestion: Shinichiro not playing in the match against Fukuho. Shinichiro may be a short king, but his height is gonna be an issue against Fukuho and how high they hit the ball. Misao is pissed at the suggestion, and another team member (Naoyasu) points out that taking Shinichiro out reduces the team’s attack power. Chika says he’ll make up for the loss, then proceeds to belittle Naoyasu for not being excited about the chance to play in a game.

tl;dr: Chika says something that upsets his team and, potentially, alienates him, bringing about memories of his time with previous teams that grew to dislike him.

Yuni attempts to make peace, or rather, he goes to see if Chika was right about Naoyasu not wanting to give it his all. Naoyasu is quick to tell Yuni how wrong that is and actually makes a legit statement about “geniuses” who go on to assume that anyone can reach as far as they did with just a little hard work. The truth is that pushing yourself to the limit is its own skill and not everyone has it, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t trying.

That all gets put on hold because this series suddenly remembers that it’s gotta hit that drama quota. Chika’s grandmother is in the hospital. Oh 2.43 Volleyball, there’s always something, huh?

Chika will now be staying with Yuni until his grandmother recovers, which gives him a chance to talk to his friend about, well, everything. It’s a chance for him to talk about his insecurities, particularly with how he addresses others and how everyone views him. Yuni… um… sucks at reassuring him, so much so that Chika calls him a dumbass.

And the episode ends there? It’s rather abrupt, tbh. Technically, there’s an after-credit scene where Shinichiro gives their coach their plan for a line-up, revealing that he’s taking Chika’s advice and sitting out.

Heaven’s Design Team episode 7

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

One night, while the giant teddy bear that is Neptune was bathing, he felt like he was being watched. It’s creepy. So creepy that God tells everyone to do something about it. That’s their next assignment. Kinda. Their next assignment is actually to make an animal that’s watching even if it looks like nothing’s there.

We get a rundown of existing animals who meet the criteria (and are educated on them, of course, so much so that everything I thought I knew about chameleons is wrong, did you know they change color based on the lighting and their mood?). The group settles on the squid and proceed to recreate Neptune’s bathtime scenario (because of course they do), but the squid is a bit too obvious.

With some help from Mars, the Crocodile Icefish is created. Even if it’s accepted, it still doesn’t quite make the mark because you can still see its eye. After a pretty depressing explanation on why being completely invisible would be a downer (no one would see you, but you also wouldn’t be able to see anything if even your eyes are transparent) the group comes up with the Dinoflagellate (a single-celled organism you wouldn’t be able to see unless if you zoomed in on it)

After this, Saturn sets out to create what he believes is his grandson’s (Kenta’s) first love. Saturn bases this on a picture Kenta’s been drawing and ends up making… an alien? I mean, it does look like Kenta’s picture so… success? Shimoda is bothered by this, especially since Mercury and Mars are actually adding suggestions to make the alien a functioning creature. Let me tell you, giving actual animalistic characteristics to make an alien “real” is quite entertaining to watch, especially when they end up creating a legit animal (the Philippine Tarsier).

Saturn now has a new base to create from! It’s… better than horses, right? He uses the base to try and make an animal that has good hearing. This leads to speculation about elephants since their ears are so big, but that myth is debunked because apparently, elephants don’t have good hearing? And they hear through their feet?! Enough about that, it’s time to traumatize Shimoda with a many-eared, head-turning, flying alien.

Or an owl. Saturn readjusts it so it’s an owl. Owls aren’t nearly as scary. Their chicks, on the other hand…

This episode should be subtitled Damn Nature, You Scary.

Friday, February 19

Jujutsu Kaisen episode 19

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

YUJI IF YOU DIE AGAIN MEGUMI WILL KILL YOU!

THEY DID IT! THEY DID THE RIVAL SHIP THING! WE WON!

And now, on to the episode recap.

Megumi, Noritoshi, and Toge are trying to fend off Hanami. It’s taking its toll on Toge, who struggles to keep using his curse technique. Maki (QUEEN) shows up to help in the battle, revealing that she has an entire arsenal of weapons at the ready thanks to Megumi’s cursed technique. The two work together brilliantly, exchanging weapons to take Hanami off guard.

Also, Megumi has a new, upgraded good boy (EEE) so hopefully, all of this is enough to stop Hanami.

It’s not.

Hanami attacks Megumi with a plant that’s nestled itself through his stomach, and the more Megumi uses cursed energy, the more the plant hurts him. Megumi’s one of those push forward even if it kills you, you have to protect your friends types, but luckily, Yuji shows up with Aoi so Megumi doesn’t severely hurt himself. Yuji and Aoi “tag in” so Maki and Megumi can rest on the sidelines. Megumi’s against it, but Aoi reminds him that Yuji’s the main character and he’s currently in the middle of growing as a sorcerer. Megumi goes along with it, but just so you know, he WILL kill Yuji if Yuji dies.

Shipping goggles shipping goggles SHIPPING GOGGLES.

Aoi steps back and watches Yuji fight, because really, life-threatening situations are nothing when you’re trying to train your best friend. Aoi tells him that he won’t join the battle until Yuji manages to do a move called Black Flash. It’s difficult to pull off since it requires a sorcerer to apply their cursed energy within one-millionth of a second. When Yuji gets it wrong, Aoi slaps some sense into him (literally), getting him to calm down the anger he feels in battle so he can get the attack right.

I’m gonna be honest. After this point, I was basically just staring in awe at the animation. The way Black Flash is illustrated and the battle that follows afterward is exactly why Mappa is a studio that many of us praise. The only way I can explain the battle is in a series of oooohs and aaaaahs.

Hanami finds himself enjoying the sensation of battle, an unfamiliar feeling for him. I would say that’s dangerous, but I dunno, something tells me that Hanami fighting seriously will lead to Aoi fighting seriously, and we’ll be able to see the raw talent that warrants his reputation.

Saturday, February 20th

SK8 the Infinity episode 7

Where to watch: Funimation

Nope.

Next show.

Okay fine, I’ll talk about it, but I’m not gonna be happy about it.

Truth be told, I knew this was coming. It’s obvious from the episode title, the fact that it went straight into the opening, and, well, every sports anime reaches the point where a fight breaks out between the two main protags. Such is the case for Reki and Langa, complete with a downpour of rain to accompany, let’s call it what it is, the breakup.

(From a storytelling standpoint and as a glutton for angst I’m really into this).

Reki and Langa have been enjoying skateboarding together. They meet up in the morning, skateboard to school, and spend the entire day with one another. Things are going great until Reki overhears people talking shit about him. See, Langa’s been improving, and Reki seems to be stuck in place when it comes to skateboarding. I think it’s really telling that this doesn’t hit him until he hears the negative talk from everyone else. Up to this point, he was content with hanging out with Langa, watching him, and having fun skateboarding. The only time he’s been concerned was with Adam since people tend to get hurt when they skateboard against him (Reki included). It wasn’t until all the shit talk that Reki began questioning his worth as a skateboarder, especially since Langa just started skateboarding AND learned from him.

It sucks, but it’s a good depiction of how other people’s opinions of you can really sour a good thing. It doesn’t matter how confident someone appears to be, if your friend group AND everyone around you is making disparaging comments about you, it’s gonna affect you. We always talk about not comparing yourself to others, but let’s be real, it’s hard to heed that advice, ESPECIALLY WHEN EVERYONE ELSE IS COMPARING YOU! As much as it sucks to see Reki so down on himself, it’s an honest portrayal of what it feels like to have a friend surpass you in something AND to have everyone call attention to it.

On the flip side, it’s clear that Langa is enjoying skateboarding because of Reki. It’s also clear that skateboarding is awakening something in him, something that (if I had to guess) he hasn’t felt since his dad died.

All of this comes to a head with the announcement of Adam’s tournament.

Adam, who I swear the creators are delighting in making increasingly more villainous, is so invested in this tournament (and Langa, ahem, Eve, omfg dude) that everything else in his daily life is tossed aside. Like, there’s this whole subplot where he could be in serious trouble, like, the kind of trouble that ruins your name and potentially gets you sent to jail, but he brushes it off. Actually, he does more than brush it off, he tells Tadashi to take the fall for him. If you don’t know who Tadashi is, I don’t blame you, because Adam keeps referring to him as a dog and barely uses his name.

Adam’s so terrible that Funimation even tweeted about it!

ADAM: “If it comes to that, you’ll take the blame.” Us: 😡😡😡😡😡😡 [via SK8 the Infinity] @aniplexusa pic.twitter.com/CeQ1AGV6fN — Funimation (@FUNimation) February 23, 2021

So now we’ve gone from “Adam is the comical, flamboyant foil” to “oh this dude is straight-up evil.” But… why? There’s a brief flashback where we see young Adam with Cherry and Joe and – pardon me, gotta fangirl, because OMG YOUNG CHERRY AND JOE AH!!!!! LOOK AT THEM!

Okay, back to the plot.

It looks like Cherry and Joe had an issue with how Adam skateboarded back then, but it’s implied that he didn’t always skate like a, checks notes, Matador of Love. Cherry begs him to change back to the way he was, but then Adam reveals that he’s leaving? To go to America? Then there’s a scene later where his father (I think) burns his skateboard? And Tadashi doesn’t say anything to object because he “has no opinions” and THIS IS A LOT TO TAKE IN ABOUT SKATEBOARDING WTF?!

We don’t get an answer, and I don’t expect one until, I dunno, it looks like Joe and Reki have a talk in the next episode, so maybe then?

Either way, the episode ends with Reki and Langa breaking up (don’t @ me RESPECT MY PRIVACY AT THIS TIME). Reki reaches his breaking point when he finds out Langa’s considering entering the tournament, therefore, breaking his promise to not skateboard against Adam again. Langa tries to reason with him, thinking he’ll understand the excitement of skating with someone who’s amazing, but Reki admits that skating against someone like Adam scares him before quietly (and tearfully) saying that he can’t keep up with geniuses like Adam.

And Langa.

CUE MISPLACED HAPPY END CREDIT THEME!

Horimiya episode 7

Where to watch: Funimation

Bless me for having the foresight to watch angsty skateboarding THEN Horimiya, because this episode right here? The perfect cure for my sad girl feels.

Um … after this bit of angst with Yuki. Argh, damnit!

So Yuki might have feelings for Toru. Initially, it looks like she’s spending more time with him to keep him company so he isn’t sad about Hori and Miya hooking up, but as the days pass (and Sakura begins to show affection toward Toru) it’s pretty obvious that Yuki is upset about it. Hori also points out that Yuki isn’t the type to go after what she wants, often letting it go so someone else can have it.

Toru continues to be #ObliviousBoy about this, which is kinda hilarious, because he’s gone from losing the girl he likes, to befriending the guy that girl ends up with, to having two love interests in the span of 7 episodes. And he doesn’t even realize it, not seeming to get the full meaning of Sakura baking him cookies and how Yuki is all of the sudden interested in baking. There’s a very cute moment where Toru eats Yuki’s “crappy” cupcake anyway and says how he can’t wait to try the next one.

Are they gonna get together?

I’m torn because I like Sakura, too.

Me to myself: Don’t spoil yourself by reading the Wiki for the manga don’t spoil yourself by reading the Wiki for the manga DON’T SPOIL YOURSELF BY READING-

We don’t get into all of that, though, because the rest of the episode focuses on Hori and Miya. When Miya has to leave for a couple of days and forgets his phone charger (of course) Hori struggles to go on without him. She accidentally buys an extra drink at school, thinking he’s there. She grabs the cup he uses at her house, thinking he’s there. She races to his house on the day he’s supposed to return home while he rushes off to hers, the two running into each other and embracing.

Speaking of embracing.

Y’all.

Y’aaaaall.

Before we get to that y’aaaaall Hori begins to question how she acts around Miya when the girls (Yuki, Sakura, and Remi) ask if there’s anything he doesn’t like. When Hori reveals his fear of horror movies but points out that he still watches them with her, the ladies warn her that she’s gonna push him away. Spoiler: she’s not, but she worries about it anyway and tries to be one of those girls who clings to the guy when the movie gets too scary? It has the opposite effect, and Hori stresses about not… being cute…

Hori, girl, omg Miya thinks the world of you, you could totally listen to his heartbeat, tell him not to go home, and guide him into your bed… oh holy shit-

Y’AAAAAALL!!!

It’s subtle, and beautifully done, and I adore these two oh so much! I especially love the adorable touch at the end of the episode where Miya comforts Sota, who is worried that he’s gonna lose his big sis. Miya reassures him that Hori is his big sis and that he’ll always be his big bro. He even goes so far as to ask Sota if he can have Hori (actually using her first name, Kyoko) and Sota says okay.

And in case you thought Hori and Miya didn’t sleep together, there’s a quick scene at the end of the credits that reveals that Hori bit the back of Miya’s neck, marking him! See, his hair is starting to grow back and it’ll cover the mark… unless if he cuts it again.

Hori.

G I R L.

Sunday, February 21st

Theatre of Darkness: Yamishibai 8 episode 7

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Have you heard about Issun Boshi? They say if you catch him, he’ll grant you a wish. A college student catches sight of the creature, and you think he’s gonna end up catching him and end up wishing for his friend to stop being so annoying, or to have the girl his friend is with (since he liked her first), or, if we wanna get really malicious, wish for his friend to die.

But um, well, the student who spots Issun Boshi ends up stepping on him? Not in the fun way the Internet talks about, but like, the way you crush a bug.

It’s fine, because now Issun Boshi is inside his stomach, tormenting him. Fortunately, there’s a way to get him to stop, all he has to do is “punish” his friends.

It’s Issun Boshi’s fault.

Tuesday, February 23rd

Wonder Egg Priority episode 7

Where to watch: Funimation

CW: Mentions of suicide, attempt at cutting/self-harm

Extra note: The Twitter account Wonder Orb keeps up-to-date trigger warnings on the show and is worth checking out. They’ve actually caught things that I missed and the thread has other warnings from other viewers. Basically, this show is very good but VERY heavy, so take these warnings into consideration.

hey! Wonder Egg Priority is one of my favorite anime airing this season, but it tackles some very heavy and sensitive subject matters. for those who are interested but worried about potentially triggering content, i’m keeping a list of major content warnings to help! pic.twitter.com/FQczMBtec9 — Wonder Orb (@orbladys) February 23, 2021

I will try to remember to share their trigger warning tweet each week from here on it, but if I forget, be sure to follow them, since they post before my write-up goes up.

On to the round-up!

Today is Rika’s birthday! It’s also the first day Ai is going back to school, and it’s interesting seeing her in the uniform outside of a flashback. Surprisingly, we don’t get to see how her first day goes, instead, the episode focuses on Rika, her home life, and the truth about her father.

Rika’s already mentioned her mother and we see that the woman is typically hungover. Rika’s father isn’t in the picture, and we find out that her mother doesn’t know who her father is. While Rika’s mother says that he abandoned them, to Rika, her father abandoned her mother because of her behavior, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t wanna be involved with his child.

When Rika gets together with the other girls she decides to tell them everything, after all, it is her birthday, so they have to listen to her, lol. We find out that the only thing she remembers about her father is how he told her that line about how pretty girls don’t have to pay for anything. She remembers his voice being kind, but that’s about it. It’s clear that Rika resents her mother, assuming the woman is set to make her unhappy, but Momoe and Neiru try and make her realize that might not be the case (though Neiru is, as always, blunter about it). This upsets Rika, who runs off, Ai following after her.

As Rika and Ai talk, Rika completely breaks down but reassures Ai that she’s fine. She’s not, of course, and ends up going into the other world still upset about everything. The timing is horrible, especially since she’s facing a monster that’s basically a cult leader, the girl/egg she’s protecting actually working against her.

Random note: this is the second time one of the girls from inside the eggs has worked against our heroines. Is this going to continue to be an issue?

The girl encourages Rika to give up, pointing out her scars from cutting herself, and the monster even cuts into them as Rika slowly begins to listen to both of them. I’m not sure why it never occurred to me that our team of girls may be suicidal themselves, but wow, making a mental note about that reveal. Ai and the others use the magical trinkets they got from Ura-Acca to call out to Rika, but it’s Mannen (the creature Rika has to fight off Haters) who begins to snap her out of it. Mannen is protecting her, having imprinted on her, and basically sees her as a mother. Rika realizes this and makes parallels with the relationship she has with her own mother and finds the strength to fight back.

What I like about this moment is that Rika is the one who defeats the monster who’s trying to get her to give up. I assumed the other girls would show up to help, but no, they’re only there to encourage her as she faces what she’s been hiding about herself this whole time, both figuratively and literally (her cutting scars). When the girl she saves brings up the fact that Rika is weak, Rika actually agrees, but she doesn’t sound ashamed of herself at all. She accepts it, and uses it to keep living.

At the end of the fight she meets up with the other girls and they all embrace (minus Neiru, because she’s too Neiru for that, but she does tell Rika not to die). When Rika returns home she clearly sees her mother in a new light, eating leftover birthday cake as she says that she will leave her mother someday, but not today.

–

And now time to enter into a weekend full of anime! See everyone next week!

(image: Funimation)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]