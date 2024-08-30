Are K-Drama Actors and K-Pop Idols on the Nth Room list?

There’s clear outrage over the second Nth Room scandal that has broken out in August 2024. Middle school children, mothers, sisters, and even colleagues have been victims of deepfake porn chat rooms in South Korea.
Content warning for discussion of sexual abuse.
International fans of several K-pop fandoms caught wind of the issue. Although it’s encouraging to see women support each other around the world through this heartbreaking news, not all the information that’s circulating online is verified. There are rumors that participants involved in the second Nth Room will be made public. Allegedly, these lists would contain names of popular idols.
While it’s not impossible for participants to be high-profile, there’s no officially verified Nth Room list online.
NCT Taeil’s sudden dismissal
Amidst these rumors about idol involvement in the deepfake issue, Taeil from NCT has left the group. Taeil was implicated by South Korean police in undisclosed sex crimes. The charges have existed since June, but NCT label SM Entertainment only found out mid-August about Taeil’s involvement in the crime.
Nevertheless, NCT will be deleting all existing content related to Taeil. There are multiple speculations about what crime Taeil committed to cause swift action from both NCT and SM Entertainment. Some fans speculate that he might be involved in the current deepfake issue, given the timing. Others believe that he planted a spy camera (molka/몰카) in his victim’s phone for six years.
Tensions are currently high, but it’s important to know that there have been no specifics of Taeil’s crime released to the public yet. You can convey your disgust for Taeil, but we have to stick to the facts.
Published: Aug 30, 2024 03:01 pm