Are K-Drama Actors and K-Pop Idols on the Nth Room list?

There’s clear outrage over the second Nth Room scandal that has broken out in August 2024. Middle school children, mothers, sisters, and even colleagues have been victims of deepfake porn chat rooms in South Korea.

Content warning for discussion of sexual abuse.

International fans of several K-pop fandoms caught wind of the issue. Although it’s encouraging to see women support each other around the world through this heartbreaking news, not all the information that’s circulating online is verified. There are rumors that participants involved in the second Nth Room will be made public. Allegedly, these lists would contain names of popular idols.

While it’s not impossible for participants to be high-profile, there’s no officially verified Nth Room list online.

Taeil being a sexual abuser isn’t “insert your favorite idol karma”



A victim is going to have to relive, retell and see their abuser face to face in court etc. and it isn’t a joke for your little stupid fan wars on this app.



Stop being chronically online. — bīīً☆ (@lsmdolls) August 28, 2024

NCT Taeil’s sudden dismissal

Amidst these rumors about idol involvement in the deepfake issue, Taeil from NCT has left the group. Taeil was implicated by South Korean police in undisclosed sex crimes. The charges have existed since June, but NCT label SM Entertainment only found out mid-August about Taeil’s involvement in the crime.

Nevertheless, NCT will be deleting all existing content related to Taeil. There are multiple speculations about what crime Taeil committed to cause swift action from both NCT and SM Entertainment. Some fans speculate that he might be involved in the current deepfake issue, given the timing. Others believe that he planted a spy camera (molka/몰카) in his victim’s phone for six years.

Tensions are currently high, but it’s important to know that there have been no specifics of Taeil’s crime released to the public yet. You can convey your disgust for Taeil, but we have to stick to the facts.

