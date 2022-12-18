Wednesday has been the nation’s muse since its premiere on Netflix on November 23, 2022. The Tim Burton-directed series marks the first live-action adaption of the Addams family since the 1990s. The show’s record-breaking popularity has proven the Addams family’s enduring legacy after first being created by Charles Addams in the 1930s. For nearly a century, the Addams family has challenged the idea that different is bad, as viewers can’t deny being envious of the gothic heroine, Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) or the pinnacle of couple goals, Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) and Gomez (Luis Guzmán), despite the family’s morbidity and oddities.

A few characters in Wednesday stood out, particularly because they offered astounding modern portrayals of the iconic and beloved Addams family characters. However, Wednesday also drastically modernized the Addams family and put its own spin on America’s favorite kooky family. This means it boasted several new and original characters who also stood out by either proving themselves just as intriguing as the Addamses or by sweetly embracing Wednesday despite her differences. Here are the 10 best characters in Wednesday ranked from good to phenomenal.

10. Lurch (George Burcea)

(Netflix)

Lurch (George Burcea) didn’t have a big role in Wednesday, but he still managed to give viewers a lot of reasons to like him. First of all, he was a faithful representation of the original Lurch created by Charles Addams. Second, Burcea portrayed Lurch very well, perfectly capturing his faithfulness to the Addams family as well as his noncommittal grunts, pride in his work, and the overall aura of gentleness about him. He’s also one of the best characters because there’s just not anything to dislike about him. Anyone can get behind a loyal, hardworking butler who does his duties faithfully and is perfectly fine not being in the spotlight.

9. Gomez (Luis Guzmán)

(Netflix)

Like Lurch, Gomez Addams (Luis Guzmán) was another very likable and commendable character in Wednesday. While Guzmán’s performance may not have been as iconic as that of Raul Julia or John Astin, he was definitely a worthy successor. He nabbed all of the most important characteristics of Gomez like his passion for Morticia, fun-loving personality, eccentricity, and charm. Additionally, Wednesday added a bit more depth to Gomez by really delving into his struggles and fears about fatherhood. For a while, viewers aren’t sure what to think about him (what with the alleged murder charges), but eventually, he proves that he’s just a loyal and committed partner and father who is his family’s biggest ally and protector.

8. Pugsley (Isaac Ordonez)

(Netflix)

While Pugsley (Isaac Ordonez) only had a small role in Wednesday, he was another great iteration of an iconic character. Ordonez perfectly captured Pugsley’s charm, naivety, and passivity. However, Wednesday also delved into his loyalty to his family and the fact that he hasn’t really found his identity outside of them. It also explored the close bond that Pugsley and Wednesday share as the two are rarely portrayed apart in pretty much every Addams family adaption. As such, it was interesting to see him admit to missing her and feeling a bit lost without her given how big of a part she plays in his life. Plus, Ordonez really capitalized on how lovable and pitiable poor, naïve Pugsley is, making him a character viewers couldn’t help but like.

7. Eugene (Moosa Mostafa)

(Netflix)

Eugene (Moosa Mostafa) was an original character in the series, but he managed to stand out alongside the iconic Addamses. Additionally, he was one of the very few original characters who had relatively no flaws. He is smart, passionate about his interests, fiercely loyal to his friends, and fearless and heroic when he senses his friends are in danger. Even when mistreated for his differences, he remains caring and affectionate. He is quick to forgive and always eager to make new friends no matter how many times he has been let down. Eugene is arguably the most commendable and respectable character in Wednesday.

6. Bianca (Joy Sunday)

(Netflix)

Bianca (Joy Sunday) starts out appearing to be a typical mean girl at Nevermore. However, she experiences quite a bit of growth throughout the series and viewers will even be left feeling sympathetic toward her. While she’s a bit snobby and mean, viewers can’t help but be impressed by the fact that she is the best at literally everything she does. Whether it is fencing, boating, schoolwork, etc, she is always giving everything her all. Meanwhile, some of her coldness can be explained by her sad history. She is accused of manipulating those she loves, forced to keep her Siren powers at bay, and threatened and controlled by her unloving mother. Despite having a reason to be uncaring and unkind, though, when it really comes down to it, Bianca is on the good side. She knows right from wrong and is willing to defend anyone in need.

5. Enid (Emma Myers)

(Netflix)

Enid (Emma Myers) is one of the best characters in Wednesday because she is so in line with some of the best themes of the Addams family. She is a character who is both unapologetically herself and who happily accepts everyone else, even if they are extremely different from her. Additionally, she is a total badass who will stop at nothing to protect her friends, even if it means attacking a Hyde while in werewolf form. While she’s very sweet and positive, she also knows where to draw the line and demand that others respect her. Her friendship with Wednesday is one of the best plot points in the show and she is an inspiration to viewers in more ways than one.

4. Principal Larissa Weems (Gwendoline Christie)

(Netflix)

Principal Larissa Weems (Gwendoline Christie) is one of the most interesting characters in Wednesday. Similar to Bianca, she is a good person who will do the right thing in the end, but who struggles when it comes to ethics. Ultimately, she is a fiercely protective woman who will do anything to protect her school and her students. A lot of times her actions don’t make sense to others as she constantly tries to hinder the investigation into the Hyde. However, manipulation and politics are how she prevents the school from breaking out into a panic or drawing too much attention to themselves. In the end, she proves that she really is a hero, and that she’s not afraid to make the kind of realistic and difficult decisions that heroes are sometimes tasked with.

3. Uncle Fester (Fred Armisen)

(Netflix)

Uncle Fester (Fred Armisen) only appeared in one episode, but he may be the best iteration of Uncle Fester yet. Armisen’s performance as Fester was phenomenal and put a whole new, and characteristically weird, spin on the iconic character. He was eccentric, whimsical, dark, daft, and had a very special relationship with Wednesday. Fester is just so charismatic, so abstract, unhinged, bizarre, and charming that he engages and delights viewers for every moment that he is on the screen. He is one of the few characters in Wednesday that viewers will truly feel they didn’t get to see enough of.

2. Wednesday (Jenna Ortega)

(Netflix)

Wednesday is one of the best characters in Wednesday and not just because she’s the star of the show. Ortega’s performance as Wednesday was phenomenal, with some declaring it one of the best iterations of the character yet. She paid homage to the original Wednesday while also making her older, more layered, and complex. Wednesday is a truly interesting character and one that is very difficult to predict or figure out. On the one hand, she can be arrogant, condescending, manipulative, selfish, and anti-social. On the other hand, she can be fiercely passionate, brilliant, eccentric, and devoted to justice. Not to mention, she can be quite hilariously deadpan. She is a true gothic heroine who proves that being different doesn’t always mean bad.

1. Thing (Victor Dorobantu)

(Netflix)

There are many good characters in Wednesday, but Thing (Victor Dorobantu) stands out as the very best. You will finish the series literally wishing you had a Thing in your life. What Wednesday did best with this iteration of Thing is that it truly gave him a personality. He is loyal, devoted to Wednesday, and also quite compassionate and empathetic. He watches over Eugene in the hospital, frees Xavier (Percy Hynes White) in the woods, befriends Enid, meddles in Wednesday’s love life, and gives Fester an attitude. Nothing would’ve been possible without Thing constantly coming to the rescue and always being willing to lend a hand. Thing is also one of the few characters who manages to be good and look out for everyone in the right way. He is brave, helpful, funny, and friendly, without falling prey to arrogance or feeling a need to manipulate or lie.

(Featured image: Netflix)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]