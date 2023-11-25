We’d Love To See Jon Hamm Play This Iconic Marvel Villain

Another day, another round of speculative casting for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s highly anticipated Fantastic Four reboot. Recent reports have seen Pedro Pascal in talks to play Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, although his casting has yet to be confirmed. But who will play opposite Pascal as his former colleague and archnemesis Victor von Doom/Doctor Doom? If it was up to us, we’d want to see Mad Men star Jon Hamm in the role.

And we’re not alone: Hamm himself is eager to join the MCU. In an interview with Screen Rant, the Fargo star said, “I’ve been a fan of Marvel Comics and comics in general since I was probably single digits. I think there are tons of stories that I’m familiar with, at least, that are still out there to be told.” Hamm came close to playing Mister Sinister in a planned sequel to 2020’s The New Mutants. But the film was a critical and commercial flop, a casualty of the Disney-Fox merger that was quickly forgotten despite its promising premise.

Hamm continued, “Hopefully, whatever their plans are, they include me. But if not, I know that they have a pretty deep bench of folks that are ready to be a part of those stories. There are certainly a lot of stories in the X-Men world to be told. Fantastic Four as well, [like] Doctor Doom. There are so many great things out there. But yeah, I hope I get a chance. Who knows?”

Hamm mentions Doom by name, and it’s easy to picture him in the role. Given his experience playing arrogant men who believe they are masters of the universe, it’s hard to imagine someone better suited to the task. Hamm also brings the gravitas and star power required for a big bad like Doom, who could potentially cross over into multiple movies. As the MCU considers pivoting from Kang (and Jonathan Majors), Doctor Doom could easily step in as the supervillain in the next Avengers team-up.

Victor von Doom was previously played by Julian McMahon and Toby Kebbell. Other names in the mix for Fantastic Four include Vanessa Kirby (The Crown) and Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things) as Johnny Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear) as Ben Grimm/The Thing. John Krasinski played an alternate version of Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Matt Shakman (WandaVision) will direct Fantastic Four, which is set to hit theaters on May 2, 2025.

(featured image: AMC)

