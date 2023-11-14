Marvel Rumored To Be Moving Away From Kang—and Jonathan Majors

After the Loki season 2 finale, it is easy to see a world in which Marvel does not need Jonathan Majors anymore. Loki (Tom Hiddleston) made sure of that with his epic sacrifice. And now, according to Marvel insider Joanna Robinson, it seems even more likely that Majors is a no-go in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On the House of R Ringer podcast, Robinson said that screenwriter Jeff Loveness was removed from Avengers: The Kang Dynasty because they’re reportedly moving away from the Kang story and, by association, Majors.

Jonathan Majors was accused of allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend earlier this year and was promptly dropped by his representatives and future projects. Many questioned what the MCU would do, considering the company hinged its future on Majors/Kang as its Big Bad. His role as Victor Timely/Kang in Loki season 2 was filmed before the accusations dropped. The show did, however, set up a future in which all of the Kang variants in the MCU are no longer necessary.

Marvel is also facing a major restructuring in light of The Marvels‘ poor performance at the box office, and the breathless speed at which the company is producing its interconnected film and television series. The future of the MCU is changing, starting with the slate for 2024.

What can we expect now for our heroes?

Moving away from the Kang dynasty is just the beginning. While it removes Majors from the equation, it does seem to be part of a larger change-up. Personally, I think if there is a change coming, we could always return to Kang and his variants with a new actor.

The biggest change for now will be the release schedule for the MCU’s films. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel will now release only one movie next year: Deadpool 3, which hits theaters on July 26. Captain America: New World Order will be pushed to Feb. 14, 2025, while Thunderbolts will be released on July 25, 2025. Mahershala Ali’s Blade has now been pushed to November 2025. Fantastic Four is still set for 2025 but that could very well change.

This break in theatrical releases can help quell the fatigue that many fans feel over superhero properties. It will also give these films time to rework scripts and help the studio regroup on their collective vision for the future. Personally, I’m excited to see what my superheroes are up to in the future of the MCU. If that means waiting a little longer for those stories, that’s fine.

