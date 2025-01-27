‘We warned y’all’: Trump allegedly is enacting Project 2025 after all

President Donald Trump largely denied association with the radical conservative proposal, Project 2025. But just a few days into his presidency, Trump has already signed various executive orders aligned with the controversial proposal.

Project 2025 is a conservative blueprint promoted by the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank. According to Time Magazine, nearly two-thirds of Trump’s executive actions during Trump’s first week in office were reminiscent or identical to what was found in the document. This includes heavy-handed efforts into deregulation and an aggressive approach to migration. Within a few days, Trump challenged birthright citizenship as a constitutional right, created the Department of Government Efficiency within the Office of the President in a bid to cut down on government spending, and signed an executive order that recognizes only two biological sexes.

While Democrat voters and politicians largely warned the undecided about Project 2025, many dismissed this as mere fearmongering. An X user wrote, “We warned y’all.” They also brought up that half the writers of Project 2025 had been hired by Trump in his administration. Frustratedly, another X user directed their anger at Time Magazine. They wrote, “TIME is late to the reality. All of a sudden we are seeing all these articles about Project 2025. Where the f— were you all before November!?”

Trump didn’t just appoint Project 2025 authors, but he also chose an active member of the Heritage Foundation, like Pete Hoekstra (US Ambassador to Canada), to be part of his cabinet.

