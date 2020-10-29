We Talked To Misha Collins About the End of Supernatural and Making Sure Democracy Doesn’t End Too

Sam, Dean, and Castiel fight monsters on the regular. But so does Misha Collins—and so can you. You can stand up to evil by participating in this election. Grip your ballots tight and raise us from the perdition of the Trump era. Collins, and indeed most of the expansive cast Supernatural has accumulated over the years, are doing their part to get out the vote.

Today, the cast is joining fans in a phone bank event for Joe Biden, and Misha and his castmates will be chatting with senator Amy Klobuchar and Ashley Biden. But ahead of that, he talked to us! We sat down on Zoom with Misha to hear all about why it’s so important to vote in this election, what the final days of filming were like, and how the Winchesters and Cas can keep us inspired. Also eggplant.

You can join the Supernatural cast TODAY and phone bank for Biden. As Misha says above, they’re trying to set a record and if any fandom can do it, it’s Supernatural‘s. Sign up for the event here. Also, keep an eye out for Misha (and Jared!) chatting with Senator Amy Klobuchar and Jill Biden.

Oh, and watch tonight’s episode of Supernatural at 8:00 PM on the CW. It’s huge and incredibly emotional and for at least an hour, you’ll get to be stressed about Sam, Dean, Cas, and Jack instead of everything else.

(image: Jeff Weddell/The CW)

