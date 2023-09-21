We May Have Michael Cera’s Poor Email Skills to Thank for ‘Scott Pilgrim Takes Off’

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off will be sliding into our Netflix queues before long, and we’d all be wise to appreciate just how much of a No Way Home moment this has been for the franchise; beyond the fact that Bryan Lee O’Malley—the creator of the original Scott Pilgrim graphic novel series—is serving as a writer and showrunner while Scott Pilgrim vs. the World masterminds Edgar Wright and Michael Bacall shore up the executive producer population, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off will also see the return of the aforementioned film’s entire cast in their respective voice roles.

For those of you not in the know, that bafflingly-stacked cast includes the likes of Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Brie Larson, Aubrey Plaza, Jason Schwartzman, and Mae Whitman among others. Needless to say, roping The World‘s cast back in for a Scott Pilgrim anime series is quite the feat, especially since some of those actors have shot to extreme new levels of fame in the years since.

And the feat in question may have been the result of a hilarious social blunder courtesy of Michael Cera. Speaking recently to Entertainment Weekly, O’Malley told a story about an old email chain between him and the rest of The World‘s cast and crew that, seemingly out of the blue, got revived after nine years of dormancy after Cera sent an off-hand reply to a meme.

We were exchanging emails when the movie was coming out and then this thread went dormant for about nine years. Then, before this anime was even on the docket, Michael Cera responded to a meme someone had sent as if no time had passed. He just said, ‘Oh, that’s funny.’ Chris Evans responded like, ‘Michael, what the f— are you doing responding to this email from nine years ago?’ And then we all started chatting again.

O’Malley partly attributes Cera’s hilariously delayed response to the cast’s eventual collective decision to reunite for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, and frankly, we’re all too happy to headcanon Cera’s sluggish response as being part of some master plan to get the gang back together.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is due on Netflix on Nov. 17. The series will consist of eight episodes and is said to expand upon the established Scott Pilgrim universe, meaning we could very well be in for some never-before-seen shenanigans from the metatextual mind of O’Malley.

