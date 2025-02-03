‘We got you, but do you got us?’: Chappell Roan calls out the music industry during her Grammys speech

Chappell Roan took time to take a stand for her fellow artists during her Grammys speech.

On Feb. 2, 2025, the 67th Annual Grammy Awards was held in Los Angeles, California and as usual, the event featured a star-studded lineup. Notably, this year featured several artists who saw a major rise in their careers in 2024, such as Sabrina Carpenter, Charli XCX, Doechii, and more. While several artists were awarded and celebrated during this evening, there was one artist who made waves online, and it’s none other than Chappell Roan, who delivered a pointed message to the music industry and record labels.

Chappell Roan calls out music industry in viral Grammys acceptance speech

Chappell Roan was awarded the Best New Artist award at this year’s Grammy Awards. During her speech, she thanked her fellow nominees and artists, her fans and those who listened to her music, her team, her friends, and her family; however, a large chunk of her speech was to spread an important message to the music industry: the message to treat their artists with respect and dignity.

"Labels, we got you, but do you got us?" – Chappell Roan gives a powerful speech calling out record labels after winning the award for Best New Artist at the 2025 #Grammys pic.twitter.com/yPglAJtETJ — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 3, 2025

Roan demanded that music labels, which profit millions of dollars from those signed under them, provide artists with a livable wage and healthcare. Roan’s demand was met with resounding applause from her fellow artists, with Sabrina Carpenter and Doechii videoed tearing up. Benson Boone was also videoed getting up from his seat and clapping in support. Raye and Taylor Swift were also seen clapping in support.

Roan recalled how she was signed as a minor under a major music label (though she did not name them, she was previously signed under Atlantic Records) and was dropped during the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, she had no work experience under her belt, and with the pandemic, she was unable to find work. Subsequently, she was unable to afford health insurance. This experience strengthened her resolve to demand the music industry treat their artists with respect. She stated, “It was so devastating to feel so committed to my art and feel so betrayed by the system and so dehumanized to not have health insurance.”

She claimed that if her previous label prioritized their artists’ health, she could have been provided proper care “by a company I was giving everything to.” She urged record labels to treat their artists as “valuable employees” and provide them with a proper salary and health insurance to protect them. She ended her speech with a poignant line:

“Labels, we got you. But do you got us?”

Fans rally in support of Chappell Roan following viral Grammys speech

After Roan’s Grammys speech hit the internet, fans were quick to show their support for the singer. She was praised for not staying silent as her fellow artists struggled and for her refusal to conform to industry standards. Many commented that this speech shows how big Roan’s heart is, as she genuinely cares for the livelihood of her fellow artists.

chappell roan wins a fucking grammy and calls out the entire system and demands labels to provide a livable wage and health insurance. god i love her so much and how she refuses to conform to the industry. no one does it like her pic.twitter.com/mS9IH5ZBws — isa ??| r+j (@jyndjarin) February 3, 2025

she genuinely cares, and this is exactly what the industry needs — LUCY? (@lucyqrow) February 3, 2025

Others commented that there is a major risk for her speaking up against record labels and praised the “Pink Pony Club” songstress for taking that risk. Singer Ricky Montgomery took to X (formerly Twitter) to share how proud he was of her for taking a stand for her peers despite how scary it must have been.

as a grammy voter and ex major label artist, let me tell you this shit had to be unbelievably scary and i am so proud of chappell for taking this real risk for her peers https://t.co/g0IpousYmn — ricky montgomery (@rohmontgomery) February 3, 2025

With Roan’s important message resounding with both fans and artists, many are hopeful that record labels will listen to her advice and finally treat musicians with the dignity they deserve.

