We finally know when we’re getting ‘The Last of Us’ season 2

The greatest video game adaption to date is this close to returning for a second season. When The Last of Us made its debut in January 2023, it blew everyone away. The father-daughter relationship between Ellie and Joel, the driving force of the games, was recreated perfectly by Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. Minor characters from the game, such as Bill (Nick Offerman) were given new stories and more depth. All in all, it was a devastating masterpiece. Can the second season live up to the first?

Well, the exciting new trailer for the second season indicates that yes, yes it can. It gives us our first real look at Abby (Kaitlyn Dever) the antagonist of the second game. She’s walking down the corridor of a hospital, and if you’re familiar with the games you know exactly what she’s about to find in there. “It doesn’t matter if you have a code like me,” she declares, over action-packed shots of other characters. “Some things are just wrong.”

The trailer goes by quickly, it’s just over a minute long, but you may have caught some intriguing tidbits inbetween the clips of running, snarling zombies. There’s a shot of a Seraphite sickle, a shot of WLF leader Isaac (played by Jeffrey Wright, reprising his role from the original game), a few precious moments of Eillie dancing with her love interest Dina (Isabela Merced) and more. But if you’ve played The Last of Us II, there’s bound to be one scene in particular you’re looking for. You know… THAT one. That particularly heartrending one involving the major characters. Nope, there’s no sign of it yet. Will it be in the game? Will the character you’re thinking of actually be spared this time around? Could it be?

Your questions will be answered in April, when the season will kick off. No exact date yet, but hey, there’s not long to go now. In the meantime, you just have enough time to play the games again. If you can handle that much heartbreak, of course.

