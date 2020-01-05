Now That Succession Won a Golden Globe, Go Watch It

Succession is the kind of show where I think everyone watches it and then I step outside of my Twitter bubble and realize that most of the world is slacking and not members of the Succession hive. Luckily for us all now, Succession just won a Golden Globe so here’s why you should be watching.

A show based around the Roy family, the patriarch, Logan Roy (Brian Cox) is a man who loves to lord his power over his family. His control over every aspect of the lives of Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Connor (Alan Ruck). Even cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun) isn’t safe from his rule.

Writing the show out like that makes it sound like the kind of HBO property that takes itself too seriously but then again, Succession did have Kendall Roy rap about how much he loves his father.

So, why should you watch it? Because Succession somehow makes a show about a bunch of rich white people something we enjoy watching in 2020. Based on the damage of power and how it can, at the end of the day, tear apart an entire family, Succession manages to give us all a crash course in it and makes us care about these characters despite how terrible they may inherently be.

In the first season, I found myself taken up in the twists and turns of the Roy family and I cared about Kendall Roy more than I’ve cared about a character in a long time and for that to develop from a show like this? It shows the brilliance of Jesse Armstrong’s creativity and how he can make us want to be in the world of the Roy family despite what monsters to each other they can be.

Now that it took home the Globe and is the talk of Twitter, you should take a chance and engross yourself with Kendall, Shiv, Roman, Logan, Connor, and Cousin Greg. Because you can’t make a Tomlette without breaking some Gregs.

