New and Improved Songs to Sing to Time Your Coronavirus Hand Washing

Hello, my dirty children! News of the coronavirus can be scary, but it’s always important to remember to wash your hands and not be filthy animals. While the virus is indeed dangerous, your chance of catching it—or spreading it to someone else!—can at least be reduced with some simple precautions, including washing your hands.

For some reason, we live in a world where people don’t want to wash their hands. Why? I don’t know; maybe they were never taught that washing your hands is an important aspect of life? It’s truly baffling. It’s not that hard. You use hot water, soap, and sing a little song. It’s great.

There are even options if you don’t like water, like hand sanitizer, but even that seems hard for people, so if you want some tips on what to do to make your hand-washing journey fun, Twitter has some options!

The famous way of washing your hands for the right amount of time is to sing Happy Birthday or the ABCs twice, mainly because that’s what we tell children, but since we’re dealing with adults not liking to be clean, we have some other fun options for songs to sing so that you’re clean and don’t spread diseases to those of us who do like to be cleanly.

Just washed my hands while singing the first verse of the national anthem to make sure I washed them for long enough as advised by the Health and Social Care Secretary. — Andrew Selous MP (@AndrewSelous) March 2, 2020

TIP: sing your ABCs when you wash your hands. That’s about the right amount of time for washing. Also, you can really nail the alphabet. — Maureen Johnson (@maureenjohnson) February 28, 2020

If you don’t want to sing Happy Birthday (twice, slowly = the recommended 20 seconds) or God Save The Queen, might I recommend the chorus of any of the following: • Mambo No 5

• Maniac 2000

• Bat Out of Hell

• Cher’s Believe https://t.co/UzW45SQtIm — Nicky Ryan (@NickyRyan_) March 1, 2020

You can also sing all of Bohemian Rhapsody to be very clean and make new friends. — Leah Shaffer (@LeahabShaffer) March 1, 2020

Alternate ~20-second songs to sing when you wash your hands:

– The Beatles, “Her Majesty”

– They Might Be Giants, “The Theme from Flood”

– “The Other Father Song” from Coraline

– “The Bad Horse Chorus” from Dr. Horrible

– Nerd Herder, “Doin’ Laundry”

– Lots of TV theme songs — Sarah Shay (@TheSarahShay) March 2, 2020

Apparently, to minimise risk of coronavirus, you should wash hands for at least 20 secs, which is approximately how long it takes to sing Happy Birthday or God Save The Queen. Neither tune appeals to me, but I’ve found that humming the Imperial March quite quickly works a treat. pic.twitter.com/uOwWCSzAik — Damon Evans (@damocrat) March 2, 2020

Or my own personal favorite below:

Millennial Handwashing Tip: If you want to make sure you wash your hands for 20 seconds, start singing Welcome to the Black Parade from “When I was” to “the beaten and the damned.” — Tracy (@TheOtherTracy) February 29, 2020

emo handwashing tip: if you want to make sure you wash your hands for 20 seconds, start singing sugar, we’re goin down from “am i more then you bargained for yet” to “i’m just a notch in your bedpost” — morgan 🦋 (@skeletalmorgan) March 3, 2020

handwashing tips for preventing the spread of disease pic.twitter.com/EqX9wHIqV3 — Jack (@whyrntulaughing) March 4, 2020

millennial handwashing tip: if you want to make sure you wash your hands for 20 seconds, start singing ‘somebody else’ by the 1975 from “so i heard you found somebody else” to “the rest i” and you won’t need to wash your hands anymore cause you’ll be drenched in tears — PopBuzz (@popbuzz) March 4, 2020

Here is our own handwashing tip:

millennial handwashing tip: if you want to make sure you wash your hands for 20 seconds, start singing ‘say you’ll be there’ by the spice girls from “i’ve given you everything” to “will this deja vu never end” and you’ll suddenly have a side pony and be step-touching — The Mary Sue (@TheMarySue) March 4, 2020

Our very own Dan Van Winkle suggested singing a single verse of “Yakko’s World” from Animaniacs. The song has four, and if you rotate which one you sing each time, you can learn the whole thing and make your hand washing educational!

everyone: we need a coronavirus vaccine NOW doctors: pic.twitter.com/6KpSgv4NsA — joe (@jxeker) March 1, 2020

Anyway … be safe out there, clean kids.

