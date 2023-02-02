James Gunn took to Twitter to lay out DC’s ten-year plan in a level of detail that’s rarely seen in franchises used to keeping their cards close to their chests. Some titles return to characters we know, while much of it involves new characters and casting decisions.

One character who seems virtually untouchable is Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller, proving that Gunn and the DC management know what a talent goldmine they’re sitting on. Being recently robbed of an Oscars nomination for Best Actress for her role in The Woman King, Davis will return to her power suits and trigger-happy temper in Waller, a show believed to feature some of the cast of Peacemaker as well.

NO ONE CAN TOUCH VIOLA DAVIS NOT EVEN JAMES GUNN. WE WILL ALL BE SEATED FOR HER AMANDA WALLER SHOW. pic.twitter.com/5GuGVIyFal — Jet ☀️ (@hsmjet) January 31, 2023

Davis herself seems excited by the prospect of her own titular show, writing on Instagram: “Very exciting news. Can’t wait to tackle “The Wall”. Let’s go.”

With big names like Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck, and (most controversially) Henry Caville getting shelved, the fact that Davis has held on to her DC slate is just further testament to her supreme talent.

I find it extremely funny that Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller is the single fixed point of DC movies, unquestioningly interacting with a constantly revolving series of characters being retconned in and out of existence around her — Happy Nute Year To All (@DawnNute) January 31, 2023

Davis was the hard-nosed immoral agent that held Suicide Squad and The Suicide Squad together. While actors all around her were making questionable choices amid plot points of varying levels of quality, Davis’ Waller was walking, talking evidence that the Good Guys are not always good. This question of morality was one of the most interesting elements of both Suicide Squad films for me and it all hinged on Waller.

I can’t wait to see where her own show will take the character I just love to hate—and I’m eternally glad that Davis wasn’t one of the names that Gunn and his team cast out into the cold.

