So Why Haven’t We Seen Driftmark and House Velaryon in ‘Game of Thrones’?

House Velaryon is one of the richest, most powerful houses in Westeros during House of the Dragon. So it’s only natural to wonder why we don’t see them in Game of Thrones. Does Driftmark even exist in that time, or did the Targaryen civil war ruin it all? As always, the books have the answers!

But first, a bit of history and geography!

Where is Driftmark?

You know that large body of water that exists on one end of the King’s Landing? Well, that’s the Blackwater Bay, and Driftmark is the largest island of this bay, near the Gullet, and part of the Crownlands, one of the nine regions that make up the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros.

Driftmark is the seat of House Velaryon, housing their ancient Driftwood Throne. Interestingly, Velaryons arrived in Westeros on settled on Driftmark before the Targaryens arrived on Dragonstone!

Who is the Lord of Driftmark?

During HOTD, Driftmark was to King’s Landing like Casterly Rock was to King’s Landing during Game of Thrones. A seat of power and wealth, held by a house that was loyal to the house on the Iron Throne, and even associated by marriage. The head of House Velaryon was titled the Lord of the Tides, and the Master of Driftmark, with the Driftwood Throne as his seat. He was often also the Master of Ships on the King’s council during the Targaryen era, and provided to the royal fleet.

During House of The Dragon, this position was held by Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint). He was the best sailor in the kingdom, becoming the first to voyage to far off lands and return with riches to swell his house’s coffers. He had the biggest naval fleet, and was known as the Sea Snake. According to the books, he shifted his house’s seat from the damp and dark castle at Driftmark to High Tide; however, in the series, there is no such change.

Lord Corlys was married to Princess Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best), and their son and daughter were dragon riders like his wife. He was also the Master of Ships to King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine); however, after the king’s passing, Lord Corlys pledged his loyalty to the Blacks’ cause, and was no longer the Master of Ships to King Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney).

Spoilers ahead!

What happened to Driftmark during the Dance of the Dragons?

The Targaryen Civil War was hard on House Velaryon’s fortunes, decimating more than half of their naval strength, and ransacking their lands like Spicetown and High Tide. However, Lord Corlys Velaryon survived to the see the end of the war, and even served as the Master of Ships and regent to Rhaenyra’s (Emma D’Arcy) son, King Aegon III.

After his death, Driftmark passed on to his bastard son Alyn of Hull (Abubakar Salim), brother of Addam of Hull, both of whom was legitimised as Corlys’ heirs by Queen Rhaenyra after Princess Rhaenys’ death. Alyn Velaryon, as he was known after, went on to fight and win against the Stepstones and the Greyjoy fleet, and go on six major voyages, earning the moniker Alyn Oakenfist. Eventually, he even served as Master of Ships to King Daeron I Targaryen, son of Aegon III.

Alyn married Lord Corlys’ granddaughter, Baela Targaryen (Bethany Antonia), and had children with her, thus carrying on the Velaryon bloodline, well into Game of Thrones era, in which Lord Lucerys Velaryon was the Master of Ships to King Aerys II Targaryen (the Mad King), father of Rhaegar Targaryen and Daenerys Targaryen.

So, is Driftmark in Game of Thrones, too?

Driftmark does exist in Game of Thrones era, for sure!

As part of the Crownlands, Driftmark falls under the reign of whichever house takes on the Iron Throne. After Robert’s Rebellion, Dragonstone—formerly the seat of the Prince and heir incumbent of House Targaryen—was passed on to House Baratheon. While their house seat was always Storm’s End, King Robert I (Mark Addy) gave that seat to his youngest brother Renly Baratheon (Gethin Anthony), and his younger brother Stannis Baratheon (Stephen Dillane) was given Dragonstone.

Driftmark remained in House Velaryon, but they became sworn vassals to the lord of Dragonstone, which in this case, was Stannis Baratheon. When Stannis rebels against his nephew King Joffrey’s (Jack Gleeson) ascension to the throne in George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire, Monford Velaryon is the Lord of Driftmark, and he supplies his naval fleet to the cause. Lord Monford burns to death in the explosion during the Battle of Blackwater Bay.

After Lord Monford’s death, his son Monterys continues to support Stannis Baratheon, and their banners are spotted in Stannis’ armies by Jon Snow when they attack the Wildling camp north of the Wall. Furthermore, Aurane Waters, the half-brother of Lord Moford, imprisoned after Blackwater Bay, manages to curry favour with Queen Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), who appoints him as the Master of Ships. However, after her imprisonment, he flees King’s Landing.

Wait, why is House Velaryon not in Game of Thrones?

Well, House Velaryon does exist in Game of Thrones era, but they aren’t explicitly mentioned or highlighted, because there aren’t any notable incidents that the house is involved in. Their importance seems to have diminished greatly between the end of the Dance of the Dragons and Robert’s Rebellion.

So next time you do a Game of Thrones rewatch, keep an eye out for the banners featuring a silver seahorse on a sea green background!

