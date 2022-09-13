It has been about ten years since Warner Bros. launched the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). The DCEU is a film franchise that provides a shared universe for DC comic book characters and storylines, similar to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). However, while the MCU has flourished with 29 films in 14 years, and has become one of the biggest and most successful film franchises of all time, the DCEU has floundered a bit. Across 10 years and ten films, viewers are still struggling to see the interconnectivity of the DCEU. Not only that, but several of the films have been box office flops, received poor critical reception, or have been plagued with controversy.

Things are changing fast at Warner Bros., though, ever since their merger with Discovery. Warner Bros. Discovery CEO, David Zaslav, has been shaking things up with a new strategic approach that involves prioritizing quality over quantity and prioritizing theatrical releases over streaming. These changes can be seen taking shape already with the upcoming merging of HBO Max and Discovery+, as well as with the shocking cancellation of Batgirl while it was in post-production.

The DCEU was one of the first properties of Warner Bros. Discovery to feel the effects of the strategy change with Batgirl‘s cancelation. However, the changes aren’t done yet. Zaslav is now moving forward with a 10-year plan for the DCEU. The implementation of a 10-year plan and Zaslav’s honing in on the DCEU isn’t surprising. While the DCEU has had its shortcomings, there is no doubt that it is still one of the Warner Bros. properties with the most potential. The goal of this 10-year plan seems to be to tap into the DCEU’s potential and create a more unified DC comic universe in the future.

DCEU 10 year plan, explained

The full details of DCEU’s 10 year plan have not yet been revealed. However, the gist of it is that Zaslav has promised a team is being formed to specifically focus on the DCEU and to meticulously carve out its future for the next 10 years. This 10 year plan idea is similar to Kevin Feige’s plan for the MCU. Both the DCEU and MCU are planning their franchise’s futures up to 2032. By planning in advance, the DCEU can truly ensure that their projects exist in a shared universe and can eliminate plot holes by having a true blueprint and direction for the franchise for the next 10 years.

As said above, the full 10 year plan hasn’t been released yet. However, we know the following upcoming DCEU releases will definitely be a part of it:

Black Adam – October 21, 2022

Shazam! Fury of the Gods – March 17, 2023

The Flash – June 23, 2023

Blue Beetle – August 18, 2023

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom – December 25, 2023

Additionally, many anticipate Wonder Woman 3 will also be a part of the DCEU 10 year plan. While the film doesn’t have an official release date, Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot have confirmed it is in the works.

Based on these upcoming films and Zaslav’s own statements, the DCEU 10 year plan is going to especially focus on the big brand names of the DC universe. This includes Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and Aquaman. These are the names that are most well known across the globe. Hence, the DCEU is basically structuring its future for the next 10 years around these brands. They plan to redirect their focus, capitalize on big brand names, and construct a solid blueprint for the shared DC universe. As reported by The Direct, Zaslav stated during the Warner Bros. Discovery Q2 earnings call:

As we look at the opportunities that we have broadly, DC is at the top of the list for us. You look at Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and Aquaman, these are brands that are known everywhere in the world and the ability to drive those all over the world with great stories is a big opportunity for us. We have done a reset. We’ve restructured the business where we’re going to focus. There will be a team with a ten-year plan focusing just on DC. It’s very similar to the structure that Alan Horn and Bob Iger put together very effectively with Kevin Feige at Disney.”

