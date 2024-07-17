After Ser Otto, There’s a New Fan Fav Character Who Is Simply Done With the Targaryen Drama

House of The Dragon fans would probably agree that Ser Otto Hightower’s (Rhys Ifans) departure from King’s Landing has left a void. There’s no one to slow-turn, heavily sigh, and remark upon Targaryens’ stupidity. Enter: Ser Simon Strong, castellan of Harrenhal and the new Sass of the King… consort.

According to the books, Ser Simon Strong (Sir Simon Russell Beale), the great uncle of Lord Larys Strong (Matthew Needham), was a knight. By the time we meet him in House of The Dragon season 2, though, he is an old man, who saw through his great-nephew’s devious plan to burn his father Lord Lyonel Strong (Gavin Spokes) and his brother Ser Harwin Strong (Ryan Corr) alive at Harrenhal.

After Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) seized control of Harrenhal for the Blacks, he took Ser Simon Strong and his grandsons hostage. In HOTD, however, it is shown that Ser Simon supports the Blacks’ cause because Lord Larys has left him with little gold to sustain the castle, and he kind of hates his great nephew? Instant brownie points for that!

Now, we may not have seen Ser Simon’s strong sword-wielding skills in action, but we have seen how he uses his words to—respectfully—slash through Daemon’s diva behavior. He looks like someone who would be great at counsel too, in the complicated entanglements of the Riverlands, which could make and break the war.

If only Daemon could get over his obsession with being called “My King” instead of “Your Grace” or “My Prince.” *rolls eyes*

The poisonous dreams fed to him by Alys Rivers (Gayle Rankin) are clearly working because Daemon seems obsessed with wanting to be seen as a King, and not merely a prince declaring support for another ruler or a general for his wife’s army. And he repeatedly goes around telling people to address him with his new title, even though the war is far from won and Rhaenyra is not even sitting the Iron Throne!

Fortunately, Ser Simon Strong is present and ready with a response so clinical yet graceful, exuding wisdom and grace, that we might as well call Ser Strong, “Your Grace!” In a scene from House of The Dragon season 2 episode 5, “Regent,” when Daemon asks Ser Simon to call him “My King.” When Strong says, “But you’re the Prince…” Daemon asks him what they would call the husband of the queen. To which, Ser Simon Strong replies, “Well, the king,” followed by a split-second pause after which he adds “consort.”

Of course, Daemon tells him “Consort” feels unnecessary, and you should see the look on Ser Simon’s face as he heaves a resigned sigh!

Fans are loving the sassy exchange between the two and hailing Ser Simon Strong as their new favorite character. What’s even better is that Ser Simon Strong is played by a Sir Simon, who was knighted by the Queen for being one of the greatest actors of his generation! Winner of two BAFTA, three Olivier, and a Tony Award, Sir Simon Russell Beale is such great casting for this role!

It’s going to be a pity to see what happens to Ser Simon Strong in future episodes. But for the time he’s around, let’s hope he keeps putting Daemon in his place!

