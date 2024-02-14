Wait, There Are Two ‘Three Body Problem’ Shows Now?

3 Body Problem, Netflix’s adaptation of Cixin Liu’s science fiction novel The Three-Body Problem, is premiering on March 21. It’s also … currently streaming on Peacock?

Well, not quite. But if you’re confused, you’re not alone.

Last week, Peacock announced that it had acquired Three-Body, a Chinese adaptation that came out in January 2023. All 30 episodes of the series hit the streamer on February 10, more than a month before Netflix’s release.

Lest you think NBCUniversal was unaware of the coincidence, its press release makes it clear that it knew what it was doing. “With all the buzz surrounding Netflix’s English adaptation,” the press release states, “we’re excited about the opportunity for sci-fi and Chinese drama fans to watch the Chinese-language original (with English subtitles) ahead of the Hollywood adaptation.”

There are a couple of notable differences between the two adaptations. Three-Body is more faithful to the original in that it has a Chinese cast, while 3 Body Problem moves much of its action to the U.K. While Three-Body‘s 30 episodes allows it to get into the nitty-gritty of the novel’s subject matter, which explores sprawling physics problems like gravity and cosmic background radiation, Netflix’s series is more streamlined, with just eight episodes.

Which Three-Body Problem series should you start with?

The Three-Body Problem explores what happens when Ye Wenjie, a young scientist brutalized by China’s Cultural Revolution, allows an alien race called the Trisolarans to invade Earth. The Trisolarans use advanced technology to begin conquering the planet long before they physically arrive, and the novel, along with its two sequels, follow the story of Earth’s attempt to protect itself against the invasion.

No reviews for 3 Body Problem have come out yet, and there are scant English-language reviews available for Three-Body. So I’ll say this: start with the novel. Seriously, the novel is amazing! It’s got mind-bending sci-fi! Astronomical stakes! Deliciously complicated characters! Both shows will be waiting for you after you give the book a try.

