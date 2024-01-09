‘3 Body Problem’ Has a New Reality-Bending Trailer

The Three-Body Problem, the first novel in Liu Cixin’s epic science fiction series Remembrance of Earth’s Past, was an international phenomenon when it came out in China in 2008. Now, 10 years after its North American release in 2014, the Netflix adaptation is on its way, co-produced by Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, and True Blood writer Alexander Woo.

Netflix has released a new, full-length trailer for 3 Body Problem, highlighting the intrigue and danger at the heart of the story. In the trailer, Chinese intelligence officer Da Shi (Benedict Wong) tries to get to the bottom of a rash of murders targeting scientists. The trailer soon makes it clear that there’s something much bigger going on—and, with some help from a surreal virtual reality game, the mystery will force the inhabitants of Earth to question their reality.

Here’s everything we know about Netflix’s 3 Body Problem!

3 Body Problem plot: what is 3 Body Problem about?

If you’re not yet familiar with the mind-bending story in Liu’s original novel The Three-Body Problem, you’re in for a treat.

The novel starts with a Chinese astrophysicist named Ye Wenjie, who’s imprisoned during China’s Cultural Revolution. After becoming disillusioned with humankind, Ye makes an earth-shattering discovery: there’s intelligent life elsewhere in the cosmos, and she can contact it. However, the civilization that picks up her transmission is the militant planet of Trisolaris—which, due to the chaotic nature of its solar system, is on the hunt for a habitable planet to invade. The Three-Body Problem is more than just an alien invasion story, though. It’s a fantastically creative exploration of science and sociology on an interstellar scale. It’s half sci fi drama, half thought experiment, and overall an engrossing read.

It’s not clear how much of The Three-Body Problem or its two sequels the Netflix series will cover. However, it’s probably safe to assume that the first season will cover the first book, with any additional seasons covering the other two books in the trilogy, The Dark Forest and Death’s End.

3 Body Problem cast: Who’s in 3 Body Problem?

Here are all the confirmed cast members we know about so far!

Rosalind Chao as astrophysicist Ye Wenjie

Benedict Wong as Chinese intelligence officer Da Shi

Jovan Adepo as Saul Durand

John Bradley as Jack Rooney

Liam Cunningham as Thomas Wade

Eiza González as Auggie Salazar

Jess Hong as Jin Cheng

Marlo Kelly as Tatiana

Sir Jonathan Pryce as Mike Evans

Eve Ridley as Follower

Alex Sharp as Will Downing

Sea Shimooka as Sophon

Ben Schnetzer as young Mike Evans

Zine Tseng as young Ye Wenjie

Saamer Usmani as Raj Varma

3 Body Problem trailer

Netflix has released two trailers for 3 Body Problem. The teaser highlights the advanced technology and fantastical environments of the story, with the story spanning 1960s China to the distant planet of Trisolaris.

3 Body Problem release date: When does 3 Body Problem come out?

Netflix has announced that 3 Body Problem will premiere on March 21, 2024. Stay tuned for more updates!

