Wait, so do we really know more about the plot of ‘Toy Story 5’?

Once upon a time, the three Toy Story films formed a perfect trilogy. Woody the cowboy doll (Tom Hanks) became friends with Buzz Lightyear the space toy (Tim Allen) and together they faced the trials and tribulations of well, being toys. What was their worth if they weren’t part of a child’s life? What happens when their owner grows up and leaves home? The franchise tackled those questions with intelligence and humor, and made the trilogy beloved among both kids and adults.

Then came Toy Story 4, released nine years after the much acclaimed Toy Story 3. This one didn’t quite reach the heights of the previous three films. But its ending saw best buddies Woody and Buzz going their separate ways, with Buzz remaining with new owner Bonnie and Woody going off to have new adventures with his first love Bo Peep. That seemed to cap off the entire franchise, because it’s not Toy Story if both Woody and Buzz aren’t there, right? Well, that’s what everyone thought… and then Toy Story 5 was announced.

So far, little is known about the movie. We know Allen and Hanks are returning to play Buzz and Woody, and presumably they’ll reunite in the film. And the official Pixar website has a little blurb about the plot, declaring that the premise will be, “toys meets tech.” So reads the summary, “Buzz, Woody, Jessie, and the rest of the gang’s jobs get exponentially harder when they go head to head with this all new threat to playtime.” It sounds interesting, but can it really be as good as the first three movies?

Tim Allen thinks it can. “It’s a very, very clever story,” he said in December to Collider, before denying the idea that the film was a cash-grab. “I don’t really believe it’s about the money. I’m sure [Pixar] want it to be a success, but that’s not why they did it. Had they not come up with a brilliant script, they wouldn’t have done it and they wouldn’t have called me and Tom [Hanks]. It’s really clever.” Fair enough.

Allen is talking about the movie much more than anyone else right now, in fact—and he might even have leaked a little plot detail. Even worse, a plot detail about the latter half of the film! He went on Good Morning America today, January 7, and let it slip. “There’s a lot of real intrigue with Buzz. Jessie’s got a big trouble, she needs help, so it’s a really cool thing,” he said.

Now, obviously that doesn’t reveal the ending of the film or anything, but one suspects it might be a little more info than Pixar would prefer to be out there. After all, details of the movie are firmly under wraps right now. Apart from the scattered plot details, we only know of the involvement of Allen, Hanks, directors Andrew Stanton and McKenna Harris and producer Jessica Choi.

And we’ve got a while to wait until we learn what the “real intrigue with Buzz” and Jessie’s troubles are all about. Toy Story 5 opens on June 19, 2026. Hopefully none of the actors will spoil anything else beforehand!

