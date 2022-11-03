4 Characters Aubrey Plaza Can Play in ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’

Aubrey Plaza is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe! News broke that Plaza is joining Agatha: Coven of Chaos in a villain role and that proves a fascinating twist given Agatha’s role in WandaVision. More than that, it is a reunion for star Kathryn Hahn and Plaza who worked together on Parks and Recreation, where Hahn played Jennifer Barkley to Plaza’s April Ludgate-Dwyer.

But going back to the villain point. Look, Agatha herself is technically a villain so having Plaza play a “villain” means that she could be someone we deem heroic or she could be someone even more dangerous than Agatha Harkness. Which makes who Plaza could be playing really fascinating. And she could also bring in more witches to the MCU.

First of all, there are a lot of witches in the Marvel cannon that they can bring in and make work within the Marvel Cinematic Universe and especially with the show being centered around Agatha. But let’s talk a bit about some characters that do exist within Agatha’s Marvel history.

Victoria Montesi

Now this is really who I think Plaza is going to be playing and I think the “villain” aspect of the release plays into Victoria trying to defend the Darkhold but hey, who knows. With a resistance to the Darkhold, Victoria would have a reason to be looking for Agatha and trying to find the book that corrupted Wanda and the one who gave it to her.

It would also mean that the Darkhold Redeemers could come into the MCU and explain more of the magic of the Darkhold and I would honestly love it.

Reptilla

This is simply because Agatha’s granddaughter is Reptilla. She’s the song of Nicholas Scratch (Agatha’s son) so it might be too far off to be including Reptilla in the storyline but it’d be nice if Agatha: Coven of Chaos did include more of Agatha’s own family instead of just exploring other aspects of the Marvel canon.

Reptilla is a snake-shaped mutant and she has a snake on each arm and so I personally would be absolutely terrified of her but she is connected to Agatha and building out her family is something that the show should do.

Magda Lensherr

Go with me on this: It’s fine, it can work. Magda Lensherr is a secret agent who is, in the comics, the mother of Wanda and Pietro and later has a son with Wolverine. While very much connected to the mutant side of Marvel, I do think she could show up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe despite Wanda and Pietro’s storyline being different in the MCU.

It’d be a fun role for Plaza to play but also one that would have to change a lot given Magda’s comic past.

Clothilde

Now Clothilde doesn’t have much to go off of but she does have a connection back to Agatha so it would be a chance to connect a character from the comics to the live-action world and fill them out a bit. Clothilde has the power of wind and one that is strong enough to put out the fire from Ghost Rider’s skull.

The problem being that her soul was tied to a candle. Honestly, I don’t think this is who Plaza is playing but hey, it’d be fun to see Clothilde in the MCU!

—

Who do you think that Aubrey Plaza is going to be in Agatha: Coven of Chaos? Let us know in the comments below!

