Trailblazing Indian Wrestler Suffers Shocking Olympic Disqualification

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat announced her retirement last night, effectively ending one of the most gut-wrenching storylines of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Phogat had earlier qualified for the 50 kg women’s wrestling finals, only to be disqualified later in the second weigh-in, where she was found 100 grams (one fifth of a pound) overweight. She was slated to face USA’s Sarah Hildebrandt, who eventually won the gold medal by beating Cuba’s Yusneylys Guzmán, whom Phogat had defeated in the semi-finals.

In a unique incident that has no precedent in the recent Olympic history, Phogat had a torrid 24-hour period in which she had to go through a brutal regime to lose excess weight. It all started on Tuesday, when, after beating three opponents in a single day (including the unbeatable 82–0 Yui Susaki), Phogat was informed that she was 2.7 kg (six pounds) overweight ahead of her final with Hildebrandt.

That information sent Phogat into an emergency attempt to make the weight limit, including enduring a sleepless night and only eating or drinking enough to power her through relentless bouts of cycling, running, and sauna sits. With no option left, her team also cut her hair short, but eventually to no avail, as she was found 100 grams overweight and informed that her Olympics run was over.

Originally in the mix for gold or at least a silver medal, Phogat left the village empty-handed. Following the tiring night, if she had made the weight, she would have guaranteed herself a silver medal, which would have had consequences beyond the wrestling mat. Back home in India, she and a handful of other senior Indian wrestlers have been a part of a David vs. Goliath battle against Brij Bhushan Singh, the former chief of the Wrestling Federation of India who is facing charges of sexual assault.

