Olympic Wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s Fight Extends Beyond the Mat

If you have been following the Paris Olympics closely, there’s a great chance that you might have heard wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s name in the last 48 hours.

Recommended Videos

Representing India, Phogat’s name first drew global attention when she managed to triumph over Japan’s Yui Susaki in the opening round of the 50 kg women’s wrestling event. To put her achievement into perspective, Susaki’s record stood at 82-0 and had never been defeated at the international stage.

Back home, she is known for reasons that extend beyond the wrestling mat: participating in protests against a predatory politician who is currently under investigation for multiple counts of sexual harassment against Indian female wrestlers.

The protests date back to January 2023, when a contingent of senior Indian wrestlers led by Tokyo Games bronze medalist Bajrang Punia, Rio Olympics bronze medal winner Sakshi Malik, and Phogat participated in a sit-in dissent at heritage site Jantar Mantar, located in the nation’s capital, New Delhi. They objected against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s sexual harassment of multiple female wrestlers, which involved non-consensual groping, stalking, intimidation, and demands of sexual favors in exchange for helping their careers.

The initial promise from the incumbent government about taking necessary action against Singh halted the protests for a few months, but the wrestlers returned in April 2023 to voice their disapproval when they didn’t make good on their promise. This involved Phogat and other wrestlers foregoing their diets and sleeping on pavement for nearly 40 days, in a city known for its brutal winters and soul-sucking summers.

There were also reports of the athletes being mistreated by law enforcement authorities, which were corroborated with images. Some of the wrestlers incurred injuries, as well, including Phogat. There was further contention that involved the wrestlers announcing their intention to throw their medals in the Ganges river, later changing their decision.

As a result of these protests, a chargesheet was finally filed against Singh in June 2023. However, a trial is still impending, leaving Singh and at least half a dozen wrestlers’ fates undecided. There have been allegations against the central government supporting Singh in this debacle, considering he is one of the vital members of the ruling party.

Phogat, meanwhile, managed to shut down all this noise to make a memorable run for the gold medal in Paris Olympics, only to be unluckily disqualified after missing the weigh-in by a reported 100 grams.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy