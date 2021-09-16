Vincent D’Onofrio was rumored to be returning to the role of Wilson Fisk for the upcoming Disney+ series Hawkeye. Now, that rumor was never proven to be true, but I think we all clung to the idea of having Fisk back so much that we ran with it, and now D’Onofrio is trying to tell us all to stop looking into what he tweets. But Vincent, we want to believe!

The Daredevil actor took to Twitter to share what looks like a poem about his tweets and how he loves the fandom surrounding his performance of Wilson Fisk in Daredevil, but it isn’t a confirmation that he is or is not in Hawkeye, so I guess, in a way, Vincent D’Onofrio is keeping our dream alive.

Silly to look deeper into the little pieces I write.

I’ve been writing them for years now.

Although I appreciate the fandom.

Because I loved playing him in @daredevil — Vincent D’Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) September 14, 2021

D’Onofrio is just one of the many actors talking about their Netflix roles. It seems, over and over again, that the stars of the Marvel world on Netflix are asked if they’ll return. Krysten Ritter just spoke with ScreenRant about returning to the role of Jessica Jones and how she’d love to come back, and it seems like a nearly constant thing for these actors to be asked about.

“You know, we’ll see,” Jon Bernthal said to ScreenRant when talking about returning as Frank Castle/The Punisher. “I mean, honestly, I don’t think about it very much. I’m really happy — look, we’re all enormously blessed to be doing this. I can say for the other guys that you’re talking to as well, we really love this. We really love doing this. We work hard at it, we support our families by it, through it, but we never lose touch just how grateful we are to be in the position that we are that we get to do this for a living. I like to do this. I like to work with people I really respect and love and admire and make stuff with. This kind of project is precisely, it’s exactly the kind of stuff I want to be doing. So, whatever else comes down the road, comes.”

Charlie Cox also joined in after everyone thought they had caught a glimpse of his Matt Murdock in the trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

“I wouldn’t want to ruin something either way. Do you know what I mean?” he said. “So, it makes me a little anxious in that regard, you know, because it’s a difficult thing to talk about. You know all I would say, I guess everyone, myself included, is just gonna have to wait and see what happens.”

But one thing is certain from all these interactions: None of them are saying flat out “no” to coming back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Whether it is because, like Vincent D’Onofrio, they all love the characters they played or because they’re still in conversations with Marvel, I like that there hasn’t been a definite “no” to bringing back this world that Netflix gave us.

I hope that we get Fisk back. I hope we get all these characters returning in some way or another, so right now, I’m not giving up my dream of watching Yelena Belova fight/maybe team up with Wilson Fisk.

(via ComicBook.com, image: Marvel Entertainment)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]