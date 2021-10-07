**Spoilers for Venom: Let There Be Carnage end-credits scene.**

Venom: Let There Be Carnage delivered another wild entry in the Sony/Marvel partnership, but it was the end-credits scene that truly changes the game for Eddie Brock and his favorite symbiote.

The scene sees Brock/Venom on the run, where they find themselves zapped into a strange hotel room. On the hotel television, they see J.K. Simmons’ J. Jonah Jameson onscreen talking about the death of Mysterio. Then, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) appears on the news alert. Venom growls, “That guy…” and licks the TV with Parker’s face on it.

That’s right: Eddie and Venom have entered the Marvel cinematic universe! It’s the crossover fans have long anticipated ever since the first Venom film was announced. According to our own Rachel Leishman, this means that Eddie and Venom will likely turn up in Spider-Man: No Way Home as part of the multiverse explosion caused by Peter and Doctor Strange. She writes, “Personally, I think this confirms that theory that Tom Hardy is in Spider-Man: No Way Home. In some incarnations of the Sinister Six, Venom is there with Eddie Brock, but with the way that the Venom universe has been setting up Venom/Eddie, they’re not really villains. But if both Venom and Eddie think that Peter Parker killed Mysterio … well, then maybe that falls into place for their Lethal Protector deal.”

Venom: Let There Be Carnage director Andy Serkis discussed the game-changing scene in an interview with Comicbook.com, where he said, “We wanted to leave the audience knowing that these universes are going to somehow collide and we wanted to do it in such a way that it still leaves so much open and we’re not timing anything, … The portal is not being crossed fully. It’s opening up more questions, I suppose, rather than sort of firmly saying [anything]….It is a tease. It’s a tease, in the fullest sense of the word.”

This would be the first time that Spider-Man encounters Venom since Sam Raimi’s 2007 Spider-Man 3, where Topher Grace played Brock opposite Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker. We already know that No Way Home will bring an assortment of villains from past Spidey films (like Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock) and potentially former Spider-Men Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Oh, and Daredevil might make an appearance as well because, why not?

Apparently, plans for the bombshell ending were still undecided until the very end of filming. Serkis told the Hollywood Reporter, “[The mid-credits scene was] 100 percent in flux, yeah. It couldn’t have been more in-flux-y if you tried, … Yeah, of course, it was something that they talked about from before I even came on to the movie. There were moments where [Spider-Man] was going to be in the story, potentially, and then he wasn’t. But no, we decided that we wanted to really examine the Venom-verse first. So as we were going through principal photography, the inevitable discussions had to be had, but it wasn’t until very, very late on that we reached the precise notion of the teaser that we wanted to lay in there.”

Needless to say, we’re excited to see what kind of havoc Venom wreaks in the MCU.

(via Comicbook.com, image: Sony Pictures)

