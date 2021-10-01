What Does Venom: Let There Be Carnage’s Massive End-Credits Scene Mean for Eddie Brock?

Venom: Let There Be Carnage has hit theaters, and with it comes plenty of things to talk about. From the movie itself to the end-credits scene, there is a lot that Andy Serkis and Kelly Marcel are setting up for the future of Eddie Brock and Venom. But where does that future lead, and is it a good thing? That’s still to be seen.

But let’s get into the end credit scene for Venom: Let There Be Carnage because there is a lot to unpack.

**Spoilers for Venom: Let There Be Carnage lie within.**

Has everyone who would prefer to wait to see it for themselves left?

Yes?

Good.

Then let’s talk about this pivotal moment.

SO

PETER PARKER F*CKING SHOWS UP.

Sorry, that deserved all caps, but yes, that’s right, Venom and Eddie Brock finally gets a look at “that guy” when Venom and Eddie are seemingly thrown into a DIFFERENT UNIVERSE while on the run.

By the end of the movie, Eddie and Venom flee to an island to hide away because of what happened with Carnage and Cletus Kasady. They’re watching a television show together, talking about the relationship onscreen, and just when Venom is about to show Eddie something that would break his mind, they’re suddenly thrust into a completely different hotel room, without either of them knowing what is going on.

While Venom is more concerned about the towel swan on the bed, I instantly clocked J.K. Simmons’ J. Jonah Jameson onscreen talking about the death of Mysterio. And then, without pause, Tom Holland’s Peter Parker appears on the news alert, and Venom licks him—you know, like everyone wanted from the start of Venom. And having now seen the movie twice, going with a bunch of critics who all gasped versus an audience who all lost their collective minds, we’re clearly excited about this development for not only the Venom movies but for the world of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man movies.

Personally, I think this confirms that theory that Tom Hardy is in Spider-Man: No Way Home. In some incarnations of the Sinister Six, Venom is there with Eddie Brock, but with the way that the Venom universe has been setting up Venom/Eddie, they’re not really villains. But if both Venom and Eddie think that Peter Parker killed Mysterio … well, then maybe that falls into place for their Lethal Protector deal.

All I want out of this is for Venom to have some snarky comments about Peter Parker, maybe take him over for a bit, but ultimately come back to the man he loves: Eddie Brock. Because I do love how separate this world seemed to be from Peter Parker, but now that Eddie and Venom are in a completely different universe, who knows what is going to happen? Venom is probably going to think Marisa Tomei’s Aunt May is nice though, isn’t he?

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is in theaters now.

(featured image: Sony Pictures Releasing)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]