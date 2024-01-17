No One Asked for It, but ‘Velma’ Season 2 Is Coming Soon Anyway

Despite being panned by critics and audiences and labeled one of the worst TV shows of all time, Velma somehow nabbed a season 2 renewal. Whether or not audiences are prepared for it, Velma season 2 is already fast approaching.

Before its premiere, viewers had fairly high hopes for Velma. Not only was it expanding the beloved Scooby-Doo franchise, but it seemed to be the kind of reimagining that was overdue. The show is geared towards adults and follows a teenage Velma Dinkley (Mindy Kaling) as she investigates disappearances and murder cases, laying the foundation for the rise of Mystery Inc. There was hope that this reimagining from the minds of Kaling and Charlie Grandy would be a refreshing take on the Scooby-Doo gang with added depth and representation.

Now, compared to most Scooby-Doo shows and movies, Velma isn’t terrible. Whether talking about the original Scooby-Doo, Where Are You! animated series or the newer live-action movies, Scooby-Doo media has never been the most sophisticated form of entertainment. It’s a lot of slapstick humor and silly antics that, while entertaining and nostalgic, are often pretty cringey to watch. Even so, Velma is a pretty surface-level reimagining that tries to modernize itself through raunchiness, and that also includes tasteless jokes and fatphobic gags.

There are probably many other canceled Max shows viewers would rather have seen renewed than Velma. (Our Flag Means Death fans would like a word.) However, whether viewers want it or not, Velma season 2 is coming, so here’s what you need to know.

What to expect from Velma season 2

Velma season 2 is reportedly already nearing its release date. Although it does not yet have a confirmed date, it is anticipated to arrive on Max sometime in early 2024. Meanwhile, the majority of the lead cast is expected to return for the second season. Kaling will once more lead the series as the voice of Velma, alongside Glenn Howerton’s Fred Jones, Sam Richardson’s Norville Rogers, and Constance Wu’s Daphne Blake. Considering they are the main Scooby-Doo gang, it’s inevitable that they will be returning.

However, there are a number of supporting characters who also have a good chance of returning for season 2. Given the family turmoil in Velma’s home, it’s expected that Velma’s father Aman (Russell Peters) and his girlfriend Sophie (Melissa Fumero), and Velma’s mother, Diya (Sarayu Blue), will return. Viewers will also likely see Daphne’s two adoptive mothers, Linda (Wanda Sykes) and Donna (Jane Lynch), as well as her biological parents, Darren (Ken Leung) and Carroll (Ming-Na Wen). There is also room for Fred’s father, William (Frank Welker), and Norville’s parents, Blythe (Nicole Byer) and Larmont (Gary Cole), to return. It remains to be seen if Velma season 2 will welcome any new members to the voice cast.

Plotwise, Velma season 2 is expected to pick up where the first season left off. The season 1 finale dropped a few surprises on viewers to effectively set up season 2. As mentioned above, Velma has quite a lot of family problems to work through, especially with her mother returning to an already toxic situation with Aman and Sophie. Velma must also work through her complicated feelings to navigate a burgeoning love triangle between her, Daphne, and Norville. Fred has a tough family situation to navigate as well, due to the loss of his mother and his father’s ongoing abuse. However, the overarching plot of season 2 will most likely be the mysterious murder of Sheriff Cogburn (Stephen Root), which occurs during the finale’s mid-credits scene. Just as season 1 revolved around a murder case, season 2 is expected to follow the same formula with a new killer on the loose.

