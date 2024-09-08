‘Van der Valk’ returns to the canals of Amsterdam in season 4

Dutch detective Piet van der Valk (as an actual Dutch person, I refuse to capitalize the first “v” in his name) returns to the canals and bike-filled streets of Amsterdam in Van der Valk season 4.

Marc Warren will reprise his role as the titular detective for the show’s fourth outing, as he and his team once again try to solve the cases that litter his crime-infested beat. Shot on location in the Netherlands’ gorgeous capital city, Van der Valk is a fast-paced, action-packed, emotionally distressing, and compelling “British” crime drama, produced by ITV and broadcast in the States on PBS Masterpiece.

Thankfully, it’s not too long a wait now, as PBS has confirmed that Van der Valk season 4 will premiere on Masterpiece on Sunday, September 15, with a new episode airing weekly on Sundays. Season 4 will consist of three feature-length stories split into six episodes.

Returning alongside Warren are Maimie McCoy as Lucienne Hassell, van der Valk’s right-hand woman, Emma Fielding as Julia Dahlman, their incorruptible boss, and Darrell D’Silva as Hendrik Davie, the team’s genius pathologist.

Shows like this wouldn’t be half as interesting if the detectives we know and love didn’t have to deal with their own personal issues every once in a while, and Van der Valk season 4 is looking to deliver. Alongside solving their usual murder cases, Piet will have to deal with an ex and help one of his team members confront their mortality.

If you want to catch a glimpse of the action to come, you can watch the trailer below.

Additionally, PBS Masterpiece has released a featurette for Van der Valk season 4, in which the cast and crew promise that the show is “pulling out all the stops” this time around. What more could they possibly do? We’ll have to watch the show to find out.

Previous seasons of Van der Valk are available to stream on PBS Masterpiece in the U.S. and ITVX in the U.K.

