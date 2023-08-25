(Adult Swim)

The content that’s created by Junji Ito can be described as beautifully macabre. All of his stories range from lightly disturbing to incredibly disturbing. Think of your most deranged nightmares come to life. Therefore, bringing them to life on screen is enticing—and that’s why the upcoming Adult Swim adaptation of Junji’s late ’90s manga series Uzumaki is a great idea. Uzumaki is critically acclaimed and well-loved by Junji Ito fans, so the excitement for the upcoming anime is explosive.

There is no color where I am right now, everything is greyscale and someone is smiling at me from across the street. But the information about Uzumaki‘s release window, trailer, and more is in my hands right now. So buckle up because I’m about to give it to you.

Does Uzumaki have a release window?

Unfortunately the series experienced delays because of the COVID-19 pandemic and such. Good news is that Uzumaki is set to premiere in late 2023. So between October-December.

Is there a trailer for Uzumaki?

The stunning animation style is captivating to see because it’s literally just like the manga. Junji Ito’s creativity and fascination with unsettling imagery comes to life in this trailer. The first look gives us a brief glimpse into the characters such as Kirie Goshima (voiced by Uki Satake) and her boyfriend Shuichi Saito (voiced by Shin-ichiro Miki) and the strange happenings in their cursed hometown. Everything from the look of Kurouzu-cho (their hometown), the creepy imagery, and the unique style gives us a tiny taste of what’s to come. Also, anything to do with people losing their minds because of the supernatural is bound to be wild.

Who is in Uzumaki‘s voice cast?

The main voice actors are Uki Satake (Mob Psycho 100), Shin-ichiro Miki (Perfect Blue), Toshio Furukawa (One Piece), and Takashi Matsuyama (The Grudge). Alongside those folks are Mika Doi (Sailor Moon), Mariya Ise (Hunter x Hunter 2011), Wataru Hatano (Jujutsu Kaisen), and more.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

