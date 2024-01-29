It Took a Lot of Work To Bring One of ‘Avatar’s Most Iconic Characters to Life

Netflix recently dropped the first official trailer for Avatar: The Last Airbender, which gave fans a first look at King Bumi. However, viewers will likely be slightly surprised when they learn who plays the 112-year-old character.

Avatar: The Last Airbender is a live-action remake of the beloved animated series of the same name that ran on Nickelodeon from 2005 to 2008. Both series are set in a fictional world where some people have the ability to bend elements of water, earth, fire, or air. Only the Avatar can bend all four elements and is meant to maintain the balance between the four nations: the Water Tribe, Earth Kingdom, Fire Nation, and Air Nomads. While each nation usually has a chief or monarch at the highest level of authority, individual cities and villages may also boast mayors or kings.

Bumi, one of the world’s greatest earthbenders, was crowned the King of Omashu, one of the most prominent cities in the Earth Kingdom. As a child, Bumi grew up in Omashu and was friends with Aang before Aang was frozen in an iceberg. When Aang was freed from the ice 100 years later, Bumi was one of his only friends still living. Aside from flashbacks of his childhood, Bumi is well into his 100s when he is reunited with Aang and seen leading Omashu in the fight against the Fire Nation.

Who plays Bumi in Avatar: The Last Airbender?

In the animated series, André Sogliuzzo provided the voice for King Bumi. However, for the live-action version of Avatar: The Last Airbender, Utkarsh Ambudkar is taking over the role. Ambudkar is best known for his roles in Pitch Perfect, The Mindy Project, and Never Have I Ever. While he certainly has the acting talent to portray Bumi, one can’t help but wonder how exactly a 40-year-old actor portrays a 112-year-old man. The answer is: with a lot of makeup and prosthetics. Ambudkar revealed that it took about six hours in the makeup chair to get into character for King Bumi, and he also underwent a rigorous exercise routine.

In hindsight, it does make more sense for a younger actor to portray King Bumi. Despite his age, Bumi is not the frail older man one would expect him to be. During battle, he’d often remove his shirt, revealing a six-pack of abs and an incredibly toned figure. He was so powerful as an earthbender that he could bend solely with his mind, even when the rest of his body was trapped in a cage. Additionally, he even came close to besting Toph in a dual. Aside from his gray hair and wrinkled face, he essentially has the body, gait, and strength of a young man.

In the official trailer, viewers get a brief glimpse of Ambudkar around the 1:47 mark. He is seen bending stones at high speed toward Aang (Gordon Cormier) while shirtless and with his signature hairstyle and beard.

While Bumi’s appearance in the live-action series is exciting, he’s not expected to have a major role. In the animated series, he only appeared in one episode of Book One: Water. The episode covered his backstory and first reunion with Aang. When Aang didn’t recognize him, Bumi used the opportunity to put him through a series of tests in hopes the training would help Aang when facing the Fire Nation. Ever since childhood, Bumi wanted Aang to think outside the box.

Bumi’s kingly duties in Omashu would prevent him from teaching Aang to earthbend, but he’s still considered one of the Avatar’s most outstanding teachers, nonetheless, due to challenging his intelligence and creativity. He meant so much to Aang that it’s revealed in Avatar: The Legend of Korra that Aang named one of his sons Bumi. With the live-action series fast approaching its release, viewers can anticipate a better look at Ambudkar’s Bumi, as well as the show capturing the beginning of his and Aang’s lifelong friendship.

