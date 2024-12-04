‘Us lowly MAGA folks’: Marjorie Taylor Greene plays victim while whining about Facebook and Instagram

Marjorie, you once again disappoint me.

When I looked under the rock that X has become to see that a MAGA creepy crawly like you had posted, I expected to get really rage-baited. That Holy Grail of reactions that you and your ilk hope to instill in liberals and leftists across the internet. Shock. Indignation. Revulsion. A bubbling, seething sort of anger that signifies, as a lib, I got totally “owned.”

Instead, what do I find? A post about “us lowly MAGA” folks attempting to appeal to the authority of Meta and presidential powers that be? The president YOU elected? What is this self-victimizing? That’s not the Republican way! Why, shouldn’t you be off bootstrapping yourself with a “small loan of a million dollars” right now? That’s how the real GOP magic gets made! Not with this whining about Instagram and Facebook. Why worry about those platforms anyway? Swim in your own social media cesspool, the one your president-elect created for that express purpose.

So Mark Zuckerberg and Meta are trying to be nice to President Trump in order to play an active role in Trump’s upcoming tech policies?



Let’s test how nice Zuckerberg and Meta will be to us lowly MAGA folks by posting our free speech opinions on FB & IG.



That is if you weren’t… pic.twitter.com/EUR0RwlK6v — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene?? (@RepMTG) December 3, 2024

Really, Marjorie, this attempt at lib-owning is almost as sad as when you lied about a New York Times article and said Biden was off starting World War 3. You need to stick to the classics like raving about “Jewish Space Laser s” and calling colleagues “little bi**h” on the house floor. You know, real whacked-out, atrocious, abhorrent behavior. Otherwise, you’re going to be forgotten. Your political career will be washed up. You’ll be yesterday’s fake news. Considering that fake news is all that you contribute to or nation’s legislative bodies and nothing more, it’s really the only thing that you have going for you.

Marjorie, your latest post about “widdle baby MAGA” being censored shockingly isn’t fake news, it’s actual news. Well, sort of. Meta is indeed engaging in a sweeping crackdown against ALL political content across its platforms. Why? Because Meta is, on paper, attempting to combat misinformation and political bias. Misinformation that you and your supporters helped spread. MAGA’s frequent and false claims that that 2020 election was “stolen” spread like wildfire across Meta platforms. This misinformation was viewed billions of times, and according to a recent report, these billions of views were something that Facebook could indeed have prevented. According to the report, Facebook is responsible for “creating the conditions that swept America down the dark path from election to insurrection.” But Facebook couldn’t have done it without nitwits like you spreading election lies. Give yourself a pat on the back.

I hate to say it, Marjorie, but even your Republican colleagues have had enough of your shit. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger essentially told you to stfu about Georgia’s vote counting process in the 2020 election, a process you believe, wrongly, was fraudulent. Raffenssperger called your tactic “self-defeating” for your own political party, as a lack of trust in the election process could, in his opinion, reduce the voting turnout from Republicans. On second thought, Marjorie, keep at it, less Republican votes to count doesn’t sound half bad.

If you’re trying to rage-bait, Marjorie, you need to do better. All your self-victimizing post makes me feel is some sort of distant cousin of pity. It’s like watching a has-been comedian trying to launch a comeback but the jokes ain’t landing. Marjorie, the joke has always been on you, but you’re at your best when you don’t realize it. It makes watching you fail funnier for the rest of us.

