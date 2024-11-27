‘Possibly an act of treason’: Marjorie Taylor Greene unleashes on Joe Biden for possibly supporting a country in need

According to Marjorie Taylor Greene, Joe Biden is in the process of committing an act of treason. Marjorie Taylor Green isn’t someone who supports seditious behavior, that’s why she’s pledged her loyalty to Donald J. Trump, who’s never done anything treasonous in his life.

What is Biden’s seditious act? According to Greene, it’s supporting Ukraine in their fight against Russian aggression. A conflict that has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives, soldier and civilian. While the American government has shown staunch support for Ukraine, Greene contends that Biden has gone too far this time. After all, he’s shipping nuclear weapons to Ukraine. According to her retweeted source, The New York Times said so.

This is INSANE and completely unconstitutional, possibly an act of treason.



This must be stopped immediately!!



Is the Biden admin trying to start a nuclear war and use it as the reason to stop the transfer of power to Trump? https://t.co/15uQI5w67f — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene?? (@RepMTG) November 25, 2024

Except the New York Times didn’t say so. Biden is not, I repeat, NOT sending nukes to The Ukraine. The idea is a simple-minded rage-bait fantasy that only a single-brain celled being like Marjorie Taylor Greene could come up with in the first place. Biden is sending long range weapons to Ukraine, a move that the administration previously was trepidatious to make for fear that it could result in nuclear escalation.

FYI Marjorie, it’s Russia that’s doing the escalating.

Putin recently unveiled a new nuclear doctrine, declaring that Russia would use nuclear weapons if the nation’s survival is threatened, or if it deems that another nation is presenting a “critical threat” to Russian sovereignty. In Putin’s eyes, the Biden’s authorization of the long range Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) recently deployed against Russian forces in the Kursk region, may constitute such a “critical threat.”

According to Matthew Bunn, a Harvard professor who studies nuclear risks, “the short-term probability of Russian nuclear use hasn’t increased” due to Biden administration’s authorization of ATACMS for use by the Ukrainian military. Bunn does believe that long term risk of nuclear war has “probably increased slightly” due to the decision, as it has stoked the fires of Putin’s rage against the United States. That being said, a long term escalation of the potential risk of nuclear war is very different from Biden actually sending nukes to Ukraine. He isn’t doing that, as that would be an immensely risky and foolhardy decision.

Nevertheless, Marjorie Taylor Greene is using her deliberate misunderstanding of the intricacies of U.S. policy surrounding Russian and Ukraine in order to launch an ill-conceived political attack against Biden. Considering that Biden will be out of office in a few months time, replaced with the orange demagogue she worships, it’s not clear what purpose the spreading of the misinformation serves to her. Could it be to further undermine the Biden administration’s authority? To kick the defeated administration when it’s down? Or could it simply be that to Marjorie Taylor Green, lying is simply as elemental to her being as breathing? Considering her penchant for spreading dangerous conspiracy theories about everything from Covid-19 vaccines to “staged” school shootings, I’d say the last explanation is the likeliest.

Marjorie Taylor Green is a right wing vulture who picks at a truth like roadkill, only to regurgitate it as half-digested lies which she feeds to her voter base like a deranged momma bird. As she undermines U.S. support for Ukraine’s fight against Russia, the beleaguered population of that nation warn torn nation will suffer for it.

